If Red Meat Juices Aren't Blood, What Are They?

If you consider yourself even a little bit squeamish, the kitchen can sometimes feel like a daunting place. Cheeses that go moldy, chunky milk from the forgotten back corner of the fridge, and especially raw meats. The fear of biting into pink chicken is real and valid, but many people also fear the dreaded "juices" that spill out when you open a pack of raw red meat. Though it may look like a scene from an R-rated horror movie, that red "juice" at the bottom of your steak or pork container isn't blood, it's myoglobin – or, more specifically, a combination of myoglobin and water.

Myoglobin, similar to hemoglobin, is a protein found inside human and animal bodies that helps supply oxygen to the muscles. Unlike hemoglobin, which is mainly transported around the body by blood cells, myoglobin is found mainly in worked muscles and gives meat its signature red or pink color. This is why meat from larger, more muscular animals, like pigs and cows, is much darker than poultry or fish and releases more of this intimidating pink liquid.