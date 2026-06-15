Do You Remember What Dining At McDonald's Was Like In The '80s? Here's A Refresh
As a kid in the '80s, I spent many a summer morning at our local Mickey D's with my bestie. While our moms channeled their inner Richard Simmons in neon-colored leg warmers and leotards at aerobics class, we waited for them while eating cinnamon Danishes at the McDonald's nearby. The McDonald's Danish (long since gone the way of Tab Cola and other '80s greats) was a perfectly square, pillowy pastry filled with cinnamon filling and topped with a vanilla-frosting drizzle.
My friend and I sat at orange fiberglass tables — each one with an ashtray — on hard plastic seats beneath a wall mural of Grimace and the Fry Guys. There was a massive playground outside, a heaven of Ronald McDonald-colored slides and hamburger-shaped merry-go-rounds that made us queasy after one too many Danishes. Circling around on the carousel, we'd glance up at the famous Golden Arches hovering overhead and keep tabs on how many billions of burgers had already been served to happy McCustomers (it hit 50 billion in 1984).
The '80s were a great time in McDonaldland. The menu was more fun (think McSalad Shakers), the jingle was catchier ("Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese..."), the Happy Meal prizes were more enticing (you could get an entire set of screen-printed glassware for your kitchen at home), the birthday parties were fancier (they gave you cake!), and the décor was '80s kitschy chic. Times have changed. These days, the ice cream cones are far less tall and twisty, the giant talking Apple Pie Tree no longer graces the playgrounds, and that cringy "ba-da-ba-ba-ba" jingle has become the norm.
Iconic McDonald's moments from the 1980s
The '80s were an iconic time in the restaurant's history. Some events were just fascinating blips on the McDonald's timeline, while others left a lasting impact. McDonald's brought out its first Happy Meal in June of 1979, and by the '80s these kiddy dinners were a part of mainstream McDonald's lore. Thanks to Happy Meals and the toys inside, the restaurant would work its way up to selling 1.5 billion toys annually (4.1 million daily), and is said to be the largest toy distributor in the world today. (The Happy Meal celebrates its 47th birthday this month.)
In 1983, Chicken McNuggets were introduced as a "lighter" option for a population that had begun striving for a healthier diet. McNuggets were an instant hit that never went out of style, with McDonald's reporting that they now sell 700 million pounds of McNuggets each year. That's nearly the equivalent weight of the Empire State Building!
In 1984, Ronald Reagan was spotted in an Alabama McDonald's chowing down on a Big Mac. He reportedly also treated himself to large fries and washed it all down with a sweet tea while seated in the restaurant among the other guests.
In 1985, the McDLT came out — a burger that aimed to keep the "hot side hot and the cool side cool" by keeping the various ingredients separated in dual Styrofoam compartments. By 1987, McDonald's had almost 10,000 restaurants in 47 countries which were feeding 20 million customers daily. As of 2025, there were 45,356 McDonald's locations in 114 countries with 70 million people served each day.