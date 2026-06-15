Do You Remember What Dining At McDonald's Was Like In The '80s? Here's A Refresh

As a kid in the '80s, I spent many a summer morning at our local Mickey D's with my bestie. While our moms channeled their inner Richard Simmons in neon-colored leg warmers and leotards at aerobics class, we waited for them while eating cinnamon Danishes at the McDonald's nearby. The McDonald's Danish (long since gone the way of Tab Cola and other '80s greats) was a perfectly square, pillowy pastry filled with cinnamon filling and topped with a vanilla-frosting drizzle.

My friend and I sat at orange fiberglass tables — each one with an ashtray — on hard plastic seats beneath a wall mural of Grimace and the Fry Guys. There was a massive playground outside, a heaven of Ronald McDonald-colored slides and hamburger-shaped merry-go-rounds that made us queasy after one too many Danishes. Circling around on the carousel, we'd glance up at the famous Golden Arches hovering overhead and keep tabs on how many billions of burgers had already been served to happy McCustomers (it hit 50 billion in 1984).

The '80s were a great time in McDonaldland. The menu was more fun (think McSalad Shakers), the jingle was catchier ("Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese..."), the Happy Meal prizes were more enticing (you could get an entire set of screen-printed glassware for your kitchen at home), the birthday parties were fancier (they gave you cake!), and the décor was '80s kitschy chic. Times have changed. These days, the ice cream cones are far less tall and twisty, the giant talking Apple Pie Tree no longer graces the playgrounds, and that cringy "ba-da-ba-ba-ba" jingle has become the norm.