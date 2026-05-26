Every McDonald's Happy Meal Toy From 1990, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since its launch in the late 1970s, the McDonald's Happy Meal has remained incredibly popular. But it took some tweaking before it became the cultural staple it is today. It wasn't until about a decade later that McDonald's partnered with Disney for the first time. In 1987, McDonald's began offering toys and sticker books inspired by movies like Cinderella and Sword in the Stone, cementing the Happy Meal and its toys as a core part of millions of childhoods.

More changes followed, and by the mid '90s, Mickey-D's was chasing trends. The fast food giant offered Happy Meals themed for specific Disney releases, Furbys, various Muppets movies, and more, with the decade producing many of the most memorable old-school Happy Meal Toys. Even Beanie Baby fever made it to McDonald's kids' meals, with the wildly popular 1997 Teeny Beanie Babies Happy Meal.

The fact that 1990 was in the middle of these changes makes it something like a Happy Meal toy capsule. Have I driven myself insane researching every single Happy Meal from the year? Yes. But it was worth it. Because 1990 realy was a turning point. Happy Meals had one foot in the past with dinky, McDonald's themed toys (some of which are amazing — that's a spoiler), and one in the future with major motion picture tie-ins and Mario Bros Happy Meals. So, let's have a look at what worked and what didn't. I'll be ranking the toys based on how fun they look, whether they seem durable, and how collectible they turned out to be.