McDonald's Iconic Boo Buckets Are Back — This Time With 2 New Faces

Candy companies aren't the only ones getting in on the Halloween action this year. McDonald's famous Boo Buckets are returning to the Golden Arches just in time for the holiday, giving kiddos a colorful vessel to stash all the best Halloween candy of 2025. Beginning on October 21, customers can again get their hands on the spirited plastic pails at the fast food icon with the purchase of a Happy Meal.

Pumpkin, Ghost, and Goblin will be three familiar faces that people can parade around the neighborhood while trick-or-treating. Joining the cast of classic characters will be a new spooky duo of Cat and Zombie. Each character is available with two or three distinct expressions, giving kids the opportunity to collect the one that perfectly complements their Halloween costume.

Folks will also be able to decorate their McDonald's Boo Buckets with Halloween-themed stickers, which are included inside each container. However, the candy receptacles won't be around long. They will only be available while supplies last, so anyone with their heart set on a specific character or expression will have to act fast to secure the perfect pail for the holiday.