What Your Vintage McDonald's Boo Bucket Might Be Worth This Halloween Season

Packrats, check your closets. McDonald's is preparing to bring back its iconic Boo Buckets once again this Halloween season, sparking hope from eBay sellers who've hung on to the 80s originals. But don't get too excited: your collection won't set you up for life. A vintage bucket may pay for a McDonald's meal or two, but not much else.

Vintage boo buckets — which appeared on McDonald's menus annually throughout the 80s and 90s — sell for around $20 each on eBay. As with most collectible McDonald's toys, your Boo Buckets will fetch a higher price if you have a complete set. A set of three vintage buckets in good condition can sell for around $75. Despite the high hopes of eBay sellers, even the most collectible Happy Meal toys won't finance a new condo — or even cover the down payment. A select few fetch upwards of $400, but most collectable toys top out at around $20 to $50. Many toys are worth next to nothing.

McDonald's Corporate is betting that its new batch of buckets will be a hit with parents who grew up on the originals. Last year, they launched on October 15th; this year, a post from @snackolator on Instagram confirmed that Canadian locations will launch the buckets on October 21st. The Canadian designs feature reinterpretations of the classic ghost, witch, and pumpkin designs, plus new black cat and scarred Frankenstein faces. Customers will have to wait to see if the designs are available in the United States.