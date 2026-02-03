The Popular McDonald's Happy Meal Toy Recalled For Burning Skin

Everyone seems to be longing for 2016 ever since ringing in the new year for 2026. Life was very different then: social media was more fun and the cultural zeitgeist leaned more on being carefree. But did you know that 2016 was also the year of fitness trackers? So much so, that even McDonald's banked on the wearable technology to sell more of its Happy Meals. While the fast-food chain's kid-focused meal typically came with toys, it opted to switch things up that year by giving out a fitness tracker called Step-It as part of the package. Surprisingly, the freebie ended up getting recalled after several customers complained about suffering skin irritation or burns from wearing it.

Step-It, a fitness band that counted steps, was available in two versions and six color options. The fast-food brand was alerted to the problem with the wearable wristbands after receiving multiple reports about customers getting burns and blisters on their wrists just by wearing them. "Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers which is why upon learning about concerns with these bands we acted swiftly to stop distribution of these products," a McDonald's spokesperson said in a press release as part of the voluntary recall, which covered 29 million units released in the U.S. and 3.6 million units in Canada.