The Discontinued Wendy's Stuffed Pitas That '90s Kids Will Never Let Go

Fast food items come and go, usually with little fanfare involved, but some items leave an indelible mark upon our memories. Our nostalgia for these things can span decades — my version of the discontinued fast food Holy Grail is McDonald's Cheddar Melt from back in the day — and there's a certain Wendy's item from the 1990s that people still miss.

While handheld, interestingly, these things didn't come in a bun. They were made of pita bread stuffed with veggies and chunks of chicken, tossed in various types of sauces like Greek, Caesar, and ranch dressing. I have a feeling a few bells are ringing right about now. They were called Wendy's Fresh Stuffed Pitas and were a fresher alternative to items like Wendy's square-shaped burgers. Sure, burgers are great and all, but every now and then, it's hard not to crave something fresh and veggie-forward, especially because we don't exactly associate fast food chains with lighter fare.