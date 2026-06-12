Taco Bell's Enchirito Is Returning, But Fans Are Already Calling It An 'Imposter' Over One Major Flaw

Taco Bell may be the fast food chain with the best breakfast, but that doesn't make it immune to criticism. It turns out that Reddit is not always impressed by Taco Bell's new menu items. The beloved Enchirito (that's a burrito covered in enchilada sauce and cheese) is returning to the Taco Bell menu, but the internet was quick to point out one fatal flaw ... or perhaps three of them.

In a Reddit post, commenters expressed outrage over missing olives. "If you're gonna bring it back, bring it ALL THE WAY BACK! With the black olives and loaded sauce and cheese." Another disappointed Redditor proclaimed, "That impostor never has been, and never will be, an Enchirito."

The olives in question were included with the original Enchiritos, released in 1970. On top of the red sauce and cheese-covered burrito, exactly three sliced olives were placed, creating what looked like Taco Bell's version of a snowman. While many Taco Bell customers weren't around to try the original, some Reddit users hold onto that three-olive nostalgia. "I remember the three olives from my childhood. I'll take what I can get. I wouldn't spend a dime on that overpriced establishment otherwise." The price point for the Enchirito hasn't been announced yet and may vary by location, but it will definitely cost more than what you'd pay for a Taco Bell taco in the '60s or '70s.