Taco Bell's Enchirito Is Returning, But Fans Are Already Calling It An 'Imposter' Over One Major Flaw
Taco Bell may be the fast food chain with the best breakfast, but that doesn't make it immune to criticism. It turns out that Reddit is not always impressed by Taco Bell's new menu items. The beloved Enchirito (that's a burrito covered in enchilada sauce and cheese) is returning to the Taco Bell menu, but the internet was quick to point out one fatal flaw ... or perhaps three of them.
In a Reddit post, commenters expressed outrage over missing olives. "If you're gonna bring it back, bring it ALL THE WAY BACK! With the black olives and loaded sauce and cheese." Another disappointed Redditor proclaimed, "That impostor never has been, and never will be, an Enchirito."
The olives in question were included with the original Enchiritos, released in 1970. On top of the red sauce and cheese-covered burrito, exactly three sliced olives were placed, creating what looked like Taco Bell's version of a snowman. While many Taco Bell customers weren't around to try the original, some Reddit users hold onto that three-olive nostalgia. "I remember the three olives from my childhood. I'll take what I can get. I wouldn't spend a dime on that overpriced establishment otherwise." The price point for the Enchirito hasn't been announced yet and may vary by location, but it will definitely cost more than what you'd pay for a Taco Bell taco in the '60s or '70s.
The olives have been missing from the Enchirito for decades
This isn't the first return of the Taco Bell Enchirito (which is expected to be available on June 18, 2026). After its release in the 1970s, the menu item was discontinued in 1993, much to the dismay of its fans. The champion's retirement was short-lived, though, as it returned to the menu in 1999 with a noticeable difference: no olives. Despite the olives being excluded, the Enchirito remained a menu staple until 2013. Since then, Taco Bell has resurrected the Enchirito after fans voted it back onto the menu briefly in 2022, still without olives.
Taco Bell has made a habit of feeding the nostalgia machine and bringing back retired menu items. In 2025, the fast-food giant released a Decades Menu featuring options from several decades for every generation of Taco Bell customer to relive (though the Enchirito was not a part of this promotion). Those who lived it will always point out what's not the same, though. While one can certainly bring along a can of sliced black olives to garnish their own Enchirito, it's nowhere near the same as ordering one that, after all these years, is exactly how it should be.