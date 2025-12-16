The Fast Food Chain With The Best Breakfast, According To Reddit

Part of the reason why 24-hour diners have declined in recent years is because their niche has been taken by fast food. Diners used to be the cheapest and most efficient way to get coffee and wonderfully greasy breakfast food into your system; nowadays, you can just ride through your local drive-thru (preferably without loitering as you decide what to order) and be out in a couple of minutes with armloads of coffee and hash browns. These days, you have no shortage of options for fast food breakfast, but what's the very best? According to the good folks of Reddit, it's Taco Bell — although, unfortunately, it may be hard for you to find.

"The breakfast crunch wrap is the BEST fast food breakfast, and the other breakfast offerings are really good too," enthused one Redditor on the r/fastfood sub. "The hashbrowns are just like McDonald's which are amazing." Another Redditor offered a testament to Taco Bell's generous portions. "You can get the steak breakfast burrito for a dollar more than the McDonalds breakfast burrito and it's 2 to 3 times bigger and superior." There's just one catch: Taco Bell locations were given the option of phasing out their breakfast menu to focus on lunch and dinner items, an option many locations took. So, if you're lucky enough to find a Taco Bell that serves breakfast near you (using the chain's handy Taco Bell Breakfast locator on its website), it may be a good idea to take advantage of it.