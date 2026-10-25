14 Genius Ways To Make Your Campbell's Tomato Soup 10x More Flavorful

Campbell's tomato soup on its own definitely fills a certain need. When you're sick or it's really cold outside, or you just need something to accompany a spectacular grilled cheese sandwich, Campbell's tomato soup is there for you. However, this canned soup, which can trace its history all the way back to 1895 (though that original soup was packaged in jars, technically), sometimes does indeed taste a little old-fashioned and ho-hum. While comforting under certain conditions, no one's going to call a can of Campbell's tomato soup exciting or titillating.

Luckily, there are ways to fix that. You can really enhance your next bowl of condensed tomato soup by simply adding in a few new ingredients. We spoke with three foodie experts to get their ideas for the best ways to make a can of tomato soup more flavorful, including Erin Clarke, founder of Well Plated and cookbook author of The Well Plated Cookbook and Well Plated Every Day; Thérèse Buchanan, recipe developer and food blogger of Tessie's Table; and Olivia Wyles, food blogger of Real Life Recipes with Olivia Wyles. Here's what they had to say.