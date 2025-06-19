Are You Making This Fatal Mistake While Prepping Orzo?

When folks are looking for something different to add to a salad or soup to give it some starchy, textural contrast, orzo is often overlooked. It could be because many aren't familiar with how to cook it. Nicole Johnson, photographer, recipe developer, writer, and founder of OrWhateverYouDo.com, shared some tips with us on avoiding a mistake that can turn orzo into a disaster of a dish.

You might be able to guess what the number one mistake is when cooking orzo, as it is the biggest blunder you can commit with a variety of other foods. (Hint: It can make meat taste gamey.) "Overcooking," Johnson told The Takeout. "It turns to mush fast and clumps up as it cools. If it's meant to hold sauce or stay separate in a salad, you've just wrecked the texture." Although it looks like rice at a quick glance, orzo is technically a small cut of pasta, and it needs to be treated as such.

Johnson said, "Use a timer, salt the water like you would for pasta, and stir early on." In most cases, you want it to be al dente, which only takes about 8 minutes in boiling water. To ensure you aren't overcooking it, "Drain just before it's done and finish it in the sauce or dish," Johnson said. People often rinse pasta to prevent it from overcooking, but you may not want to treat orzo that way. "Only rinse orzo when it's going into a salad or cold prep," Johnson said. "Rinsing removes the starch so it doesn't stick. If you're adding it to soup or a warm dish, skip the rinse and let the starch help with thickening."