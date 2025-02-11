A Simple Precooking Step Is The Secret To More Flavorful Rice

Sautéing rice in flavored oil before boiling is an easy way to make a tastier dish. This technique isn't new. Home cooks in Latin America have been preparing rice this way for generations. This method keeps rice grains from sticking together because the oil creates a barrier between each kernel. Sautéing the rice also gives it a slight nuttiness and infuses flavor from the aromatics in the oil into the kernels. It also reduces starch in the rice, resulting in a tougher grain that cooks more evenly and is harder to overcook.

Begin by washing your rice, rinsing it a few times to remove excess starch. (Save the starch water from the rice and use it as a nourishing hair treatment.) Heat a deep soup pot and add enough oil to cover the bottom along with any spices you want to infuse the rice with. Then, carefully pour in your rice. Some home cooks also add salt at this point. Toast the rice until the kernels start to brown, then bring in your cooking water. The rule is the water should be "knuckle deep" over the rice. Let the rice come to a boil, then cover and simmer until the rice absorbs all of the water.