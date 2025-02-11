A Simple Precooking Step Is The Secret To More Flavorful Rice
Sautéing rice in flavored oil before boiling is an easy way to make a tastier dish. This technique isn't new. Home cooks in Latin America have been preparing rice this way for generations. This method keeps rice grains from sticking together because the oil creates a barrier between each kernel. Sautéing the rice also gives it a slight nuttiness and infuses flavor from the aromatics in the oil into the kernels. It also reduces starch in the rice, resulting in a tougher grain that cooks more evenly and is harder to overcook.
Begin by washing your rice, rinsing it a few times to remove excess starch. (Save the starch water from the rice and use it as a nourishing hair treatment.) Heat a deep soup pot and add enough oil to cover the bottom along with any spices you want to infuse the rice with. Then, carefully pour in your rice. Some home cooks also add salt at this point. Toast the rice until the kernels start to brown, then bring in your cooking water. The rule is the water should be "knuckle deep" over the rice. Let the rice come to a boil, then cover and simmer until the rice absorbs all of the water.
Sauté your rice to infuse it with flavor
Toasted rice will absorb flavors from the oil, so use palatable oils like sesame, olive, or coconut. Some cooks add aromatics like minced garlic to the oil when they sauté their rice. The hot oil provides a good opportunity to "bloom" the spices while frying the rice. Blooming is using a small amount of oil to cook a spice, activating its full flavor. You can also season rice by swapping the water for chicken or beef stock, leaving you with a carb that's packed with flavor. Rice made with stock will also have a slightly colored texture and a fluffy look like the Rice-A-Roni commercials.
Sautéing the rice before boiling also reduces cooking time and helps the kernels stay separate for dishes like fried rice, which is fried in oil after being boiled. Pilafs, Mexican rice, and biriyani dishes also benefit from this precooking method. Pre-sautéing rice will not work for every dish. Recipes for curries, stews, or sushi that work better with more starchy rice do not generally include this step.