How To Make The Most Flavorful Seasoned Rice

When it comes to seasoning rice, timing is everything. You have three main options: adding seasoning to the cooking liquid, seasoning the grains before adding liquid, or seasoning the cooked rice at the end. Each method has its merits and "depends on the cooking method and the dish being prepared," Abreu explained.

Seasoning the cooking liquid is usually the most common approach. While adding salt, spices, or broth directly to the cooking liquid ensures the flavors penetrate the rice as it absorbs the liquid, delicate seasonings can sometimes get muted or lost in the boiling process. Toasting your rice in oil or butter with spices, aromatics, or herbs before adding liquid can dramatically boost the flavor.

"For stovetop rice dishes like arroz con gandules — a Puerto Rican rice dish with pigeon peas — it's best to season at the beginning" Abreu told The Takeout. "Start by pan-frying ingredients like onions, rice, and spices in oil, which allows the flavors to develop and infuse. Then, add the water to ensure a well-balanced, seasoned dish."

Toasting rice isn't just for paella or pilaf; it's the secret weapon of seasoned rice. Toasting activates the spices' essential oils, creating an infused base layer of flavor that will cling to the rice. "This step ensures that the rice is evenly coated with the spices, enhances the flavor, and sets the color," Abreu added. "It also prevents the water from washing off the seasoning, giving you a richer, more cohesive dish."

Mixing in some additional seasonings to your rice after cooking can bring brightness and depth to the dish when paired with Abreu's recommended method. Fresh herbs, citrus zest, or finishing oils can create a layered, more complex profile that you'll be sure to notice. However, unless you prefer a mild, subtly-flavored bowl of rice, keep in mind that waiting until after your rice is cooked to season it won't allow the rice to fully absorb the flavors.