How To Make The Most Flavorful Seasoned Rice
Any home chef who's made rice knows the struggle of drenching their rice pot in seasonings and spices, only for the finished product to barely pack any punch. Knowing how to prepare a bowl of rice that isn't undercooked, mushy, or burnt is already difficult enough (rinsing the starch off before cooking makes a world of difference). But cooking rice with flavor is its own age-old challenge that has left many of us with bland bowls of disappointment.
No matter how much seasoning you toss in, it seems like the flavor vanishes into the cooking liquid, leaving the grains tasting ... uninspired. But fear not: there are clever ways to season rice and make it the star of your meal.
The Takeout recently had the opportunity to chat with Chef Alex Abreu, executive chef at Vela Seaport and Deck 12 in Boston, who offered his tried-and-true suggestions to concocting a delicious and flavorful pot of rice. Chef Abreu broke down his methods, tips, and unexpected ingredients that can elevate your rice game to new heights, making it the ideal base in any recipe, from arroz con gandules to a basic but delectable fried rice.
The great timing debate: when to season your rice
When it comes to seasoning rice, timing is everything. You have three main options: adding seasoning to the cooking liquid, seasoning the grains before adding liquid, or seasoning the cooked rice at the end. Each method has its merits and "depends on the cooking method and the dish being prepared," Abreu explained.
Seasoning the cooking liquid is usually the most common approach. While adding salt, spices, or broth directly to the cooking liquid ensures the flavors penetrate the rice as it absorbs the liquid, delicate seasonings can sometimes get muted or lost in the boiling process. Toasting your rice in oil or butter with spices, aromatics, or herbs before adding liquid can dramatically boost the flavor.
"For stovetop rice dishes like arroz con gandules — a Puerto Rican rice dish with pigeon peas — it's best to season at the beginning" Abreu told The Takeout. "Start by pan-frying ingredients like onions, rice, and spices in oil, which allows the flavors to develop and infuse. Then, add the water to ensure a well-balanced, seasoned dish."
Toasting rice isn't just for paella or pilaf; it's the secret weapon of seasoned rice. Toasting activates the spices' essential oils, creating an infused base layer of flavor that will cling to the rice. "This step ensures that the rice is evenly coated with the spices, enhances the flavor, and sets the color," Abreu added. "It also prevents the water from washing off the seasoning, giving you a richer, more cohesive dish."
Mixing in some additional seasonings to your rice after cooking can bring brightness and depth to the dish when paired with Abreu's recommended method. Fresh herbs, citrus zest, or finishing oils can create a layered, more complex profile that you'll be sure to notice. However, unless you prefer a mild, subtly-flavored bowl of rice, keep in mind that waiting until after your rice is cooked to season it won't allow the rice to fully absorb the flavors.
Elevate your rice with these unexpected ingredients
The best part about rice is that it's more than just a staple — it's a blank canvas waiting to absorb and showcase bold, unexpected flavors. Consider adding a pinch of saffron to the grains before cooking to infuse a golden hue and floral warmth, or a splash of coconut milk to give the rice a creamy sweetness that's perfect for tropical-inspired meals.
"Ginger is a great addition to rice, particularly when paired with dishes that complement it, like Asian-inspired recipes," Abreu suggested. "Ginger is a wonderful aromatic, so it elevates the flavor with its freshness." You can incorporate ginger into your rice by grating it finely and adding it during the toasting stage for a warm, spicy kick.
There are no limits to transforming your pot of rice, from simple mix-ins like seasoning sauce packets to fresh herbs like rosemary, basil, or parsley. You can also toss in ingredients like miso, tamarind, or turmeric for a hearty and earthy profile. With endless possibilities for customization, rice becomes a flavorful base that complements any cuisine, encouraging creativity with every meal.