Is Overcooking Meat Responsible For That Gamey Flavor?

Gamey is used as a descriptor for boldly flavored meats, and often it's not meant as a compliment. Sam Schafer, executive chef of Revival at The Sawyer in Sacramento, California, took a fairer approach. "A strong, distinctive flavor that is often earthy, musky, or slightly pungent" is how he described gameyness to The Takeout. "This is commonly associated with wild-caught animals and leaner cuts of meat."

Venison, rabbit, bison, lamb, goat, wild boar, and various winged animals (such as squab or pheasant) are known to have a gamey taste. Because they graze freely (rather than subsisting on grains) and exercise significantly more, the meat has much less fat than domesticated animals. As such, it simply has a stronger taste than what some people are used to.

That robust flavor –- which fans of wild game associate with savory umami — is pleasant when prepared correctly, but it can also become overwhelming. Schafer explained that overcooking can be a reason these types of proteins taste overly gamey. "Overcooking meat can cause it to become dry and tough," he explained. "When meat loses its moisture, the concentrated flavor can become more pronounced, including the gamey taste. Overcooking can break down the fat excessively, leading to a stronger, more intense taste."

Quickly searing or grilling, or (conversely) low-and-slow braising or roasting, are the best cooking methods for ensuring moisture retention — but it depends on the type of meat. Think chargrilled, spatchcocked quail or venison mole coffee chili. "You can incorporate fats like butter, olive oil, or bacon to add richness and balance the flavors," Schafer suggested.