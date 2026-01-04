Follow This Golden Rule For The Best Roasted Tomatoes Every Time

Think of a batch of roasted cherry tomatoes as a way to add a sweet, acidic punch to almost any recipe. Because they're bursting with such intense flavor, you can build an easy appetizer around them. Try dolloping roasted tomatoes on top of whipped ricotta, goat cheese, or cream cheese. Add some chopped basil on top and you'll have something delicious to serve with crunchy crackers, crusty bread, or fresh vegetables. I also like to use roasted tomatoes instead of pizza sauce whenever I make pizza on the grill or calzones.

Consider spreading some of these flavorful tomatoes on your next BLT instead of using a fresh slice. Similarly, add a spoonful — plus a drizzle of balsamic vinegar — to seriously elevate avocado toast. Mix them into softened butter with some chopped shallot and tarragon, and you'll have a wonderful compound butter that's perfect for melting over steak or fish. Incorporate them into salad dressings, or puree them to use as a base for tomato soup.

One of my all-time favorite ways to use a batch of roasted cherry tomatoes is to add them to a pot where I've quickly sauteed shallots and garlic. After adding the roasted tomatoes, I puree everything with an immersion blender to create a sauce. Then I add a can of white beans and a handful of fresh basil leaves, letting everything heat through on the stove. Once the beans are warmed, I remove the basil leaves and serve the beans in tomato sauce topped with a chunk of burrata cheese and a sprinkle of toasted pine nuts. You can use a spoon, but I prefer slices of fresh sourdough bread to scoop it all up.