How To Properly Store Sourdough Bread So It Stays Fresh For Longer

Remember back in the pandemic when sourdough bread was all the rage? Some pandemic bakers have kept up the good work over the intervening years, and as times get tougher, we may turn to sourdough once again to see us through another crisis. Whether we're baking our own sourdough or buying it at the store, there remains the question of how to store loaves so they stay fresh. For input on this issue, The Takeout turned to baker Korine Adams.

"Breathability is really important when storing sourdough bread," Adams, an instructor at Wilton Sweet Studio, told us. She advises storing bread somewhere cool and dry with good airflow and low moisture. "The goal is to keep the soft interior crumb protected, like its crust naturally does," she explained. Properly stored sourdough may last up to a week, as long as it stays dry. "More moisture leads to mold faster, so don't leave sourdough in a wet bag, ever," Adams advised.

It's also best practice to cut off only as much of the loaf as you need at one time, as a cut loaf needs more protection. "The crumb is now exposed to air which will immediately start to dry out the starch," Adams explained. She advocates cutting the first slice from the middle, even though it exposes two sides of the bread at once, because the ends will still be intact to protect their respective sides. Once the loaf is cut, you'll also need to store the bread standing on end — or ends, as it were — so the cut sides face down.