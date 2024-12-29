Here's How To Fix An Overly Salty Soup

You put your heart and soul into making a great soup, with hours spent prepping farm fresh vegetables and simmering homemade chicken stock. Maybe you even went so far as to hand roll your own meatballs for a proper Italian wedding soup only to taste it and find that you overdid it on the salt. Though devastating, it's a common enough error, especially when dealing with a huge vat of liquid where you don't want any of it to be under-seasoned. So what's your next move?

The quickest and easiest way to un-saltify overly salty soup is to simply add more liquid in the form of water or broth. If you're adding broth, remember that store-bought products tend to be quite high in sodium, so you'll want to reach for either low-sodium or salt-free broth. If you don't have either on hand, water works just fine. To avoid a bland taste, make sure not to add too much at one time. Give your soup a stir, and taste between each addition.