The Hands-Down Best Chicken Wings In Every US State
Americans chow down on billions of chicken wings every year, which is a pretty generous glow-up for a food that was once considered trash. Today, wings are serious business, and practically every corner of the country has its own fiercely defended favorite. Buffalo may have been what put them on the map, but now there's no longer a single formula for what makes a great wing.
Some are smoked low and slow, others are double-fried for extra crunch, and plenty are dunked in sauces that could convert even the most devout Buffalo purist. There are dry rubs, sticky glazes, regional seasonings, and combinations of flavors you've probably never thought to try but absolutely should. From decades-old institutions and award-winning wing joints to beloved holes-in-the-wall with loyal regulars, the U.S. certainly has no shortage of contenders. So, to help narrow down your search, these are the hands-down best chicken wings in every state.
Alabama: Hog Wild Beach & BBQ
Hog Wild Beach & BBQ ditches the fryer in favor of classic Alabama-style smoked wings. Customers praise its tender, juicy, and perfectly seasoned wings as well as the made-from-scratch sauces, which includes Alabama white sauce (better known as smoked chicken's best friend). Don't just take our word for it — even the official Gulf Shores & Orange Beach tourism authority has given a special shoutout to Hog Wild, naming the restaurant one of its BBQ Fan Favorites.
(251) 540-9453
911 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL 36542
Alaska: Winky's Wings
Alaska may be the Last Frontier, but Winky's Wings proves that great wings have made it well beyond the Lower 48. For sauces and dry rubs, its got the familiar favorites, but also have flavors like Thai red curry, Garlic Sriracha, Cilantro Lime, and Salt & Vinegar. With such a variety, it's no wonder Anchorage residents frequently recommend Winky's when discussing the city's best wings. As one Google reviewer wrote: "Winky's Wings never misses."
(907) 279-4647
9191 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515
Arizona: Valley Wings
Phoenix New Times named Valley Wings Best Chicken Wings three times in 2021, 2023, and 2024, and still included it in the Valley's best wing spot roundup in 2026 — and it's not difficult to see why. While there's a wide array of wet and dry flavors, from Korean BBQ and Mango Habanero to Honey Hot and Cajun, what seems to really impress customers is how it has cracked the code on nailing both juicy meat and flawlessly crisp skin by saucing the wings on top rather than tossing them.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Nawf of the City B&G
Nawf of the City B&G has no shortage of awards to back up its wing reputation. This North Little Rock spot took home its second Golden Wing Award in 2025, after also winning best wings at Wing Stock in 2024. Wings come naked or country-fried, and customers rave about the sauce selection, especially honey mustard and lemon pepper.
(501) 747-1009
5107 Warden Rd Ste 1,2, North Little Rock, AR 72116
California: Ayara Thai
This family-run restaurant, marinates whole, antibiotic-free chicken wings before frying them sans breading and serving them with a sweet and spicy house BBQ sauce. The Infatuation ranked Ayara among the 25 best Thai restaurants in Los Angeles and specifically called the Muay Thai Wings a sleeper hit. It's landed on several best-wing lists, with plenty of locals agreeing that the recognition is well deserved.
(310) 410-8848
6245 W 87th St, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Colorado: Colorado Hots
Colorado Hots brings a taste of Western New York to Colorado with jumbo, deep-fried wings and regional faves, like Boss Sauce and Country Sweet. Plenty of Denver diners rank them as top-tier wings, but perhaps the best endorsement comes from Western New York transplants themselves, who say the wings taste impressively similar to what they grew up with. One Upstate New Yorker on Reddit called them the closest thing to the OG he's found since leaving home.
(720) 665-6246
3890 Kipling St J, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Connecticut: J Timothy's Taverne
J. Timothy's is the birthplace of the Dirt Wing, an accidental creation dating back to 1991, when a regular asked the kitchen to re-sauce and re-fry his cold wings. Frying them twice is one of the best tricks for cooking some killer pub-style wings. Since then, these wings have racked up plenty of accolades, with Connecticut Magazine including J. Timothy's among its expert picks for the state's top wings in 2025.
(860) 747-6813
143 New Britain Ave, Plainville, CT 06062
Delaware: Southeast Kitchen
Southeast Kitchen is proof that you don't need a sports bar to find a good wing. The Southeast Wings at this Wilmington Thai-Vietnamese restaurant come with a sweet, tangy, and spicy sauce that's described as a homestyle favorite. But, don't sleep on the salt-and-pepper wings — one Redditor enthusiastically rated these a 10/10. Locals repeatedly bring up Southeast Kitchen when discussing the area's best, saying it's the obvious choice for non-traditional wings.
order.toasttab.com/online/southeast-kitchen-1901-delaware-ave
(302) 691-7728
1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill
This family-run institution has been a beloved staple in South Florida since 1959. After decades of deep-frying wings, it's built an intensely loyal fanbase, with diners saying the wings have both juicy meat and perfectly crispy skin. "They have the best ... wings in the solar system," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "Perhaps the galaxy."
Multiple locations
Georgia: The Local
The Local has become one of Atlanta's most celebrated wing spots thanks to its smoked-then-fried wings that are praised for juicy meat, smoky flavor, and crispy skin. You'll have to be quick, though — they've been known to sell out within an hour or two. Eater Atlanta called The Local the overwhelming people's choice for smoked wings, while The Infatuation declares them some of the absolute best you can find in the country.
(404) 873-5002
758 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Hawaii: The Pig and the Lady
The Pig and the Lady fries its Le Fried Chicken Wings twice for extra crispiness before coating them in chef Andrew Le's famous money sauce and topping them with makrut lime leaves, pickled radishes and carrots, and peanuts. One reviewer praised the umami flavor, crunchy and sweet skin, and savory fish sauce, calling them not only his favorite wings on Oahu, but his absolute favorite in the world.
(808) 585-8255
3650 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: Barbacoa Grill
Barbacoa Grill smokes its hibachi chicken wings over wood chips, giving them just the right amount of smoky flavor and caramelized skin, before being served with a side of Latin dipping sauce. Locals rave about their tenderness, with some describing them as fall-off-the-bone perfection. They've also earned love from those passing through: Barbacoa currently sits at No. 1 on Tripadvisor's list of the best places for wings in Boise.
(208) 338-5000
276 W Bobwhite Ct, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois: Gators Wing Shack Grill & Pizzeria
Since entering Chicago's annual WingFest, the Palatine favorite has racked up 16 first-place finishes and four Best of Fest titles. Its jumbo wings come in plenty of varieties, including original Buffalo, Garlic Buffalo, Jalapeño Buffalo, Mexican Hot, Cajun, and BBQ. Decades of accolades haven't outshone local enthusiasm, either, with devoted customers still ranking Gators among Illinois' must-try meals.
(847) 705-0555
1719 N Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074
Indiana: Ale Emporium
Ale Emporium has been serving up wings in Indianapolis since 1982, but its signature Hermanaki wings have become a legend, with locals calling them the GOAT and the best you can get. The crispy, sweet, and spicy jumbo wings feature an award-winning sauce — a secret blend of peppers and spices with the restaurant's house sauce and teriyaki. Even the traditional Buffalo wings can hold their own: In 2024, Axios Indianapolis described them as essentially the perfect Buffalo wing.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Jimmy Jack's Rib Shack BBQ
Jimmy Jack's Rib Shack takes a barbecue approach to wings, rubbing them with brown sugar, paprika, cayenne, chili powder, garlic, onion, and pepper before slowly smoking them over hickory. The result is crispy skin and tender, smoky meat. They've become one of the restaurant's most popular orders, with Business Insider highlighting the wings while naming Jimmy Jack's Iowa's most iconic barbecue joint.
(319) 354-7427
1940 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City, IA 52240
Kansas: Wings Etc.
Wings Etc. has dominated Topeka's wing scene since arriving in 2020, winning the Topeka Capital-Journal's Community Choice "Best Wings" honor five consecutive years through 2024. It also took home the Twisted Wing King title at the 2021 Topeka Wing Fling with its mix of mild Buffalo sauce and lime-pepper rub. While there's an abundance of sauces and dry rubs to choose from, customers specifically praise the Hot-Honey-Garlic and Tweener sauces, as well as the Brown Sugar Bourbon dry rub.
(785) 271-9464
2139 SW Fairlawn Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS 66614
Kentucky: Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
The wings here are coated in a spice-heavy dry rub, smoked over hickory, flash-fried, and served with buttermilk ranch — a combination so divine that it earned Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives praise from Guy Fieri. Momma's also took home the crown for Best Barbecue in the 2025 Best of Louisville awards, while Southern Living included it among 10 additional Southern wing joints worth the trip in 2026. "I'm not generally a wing person," someone wrote on Reddit. "But Momma's has converted me. They have no rival."
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Bayou Hot Wings
These wings are seasoned and brined for 24 hours, lightly battered, fried, and paired with house-made sauces and dips featuring local ingredients. The signature Bayou Sweet Heat even incorporates Louisiana's own Crystal Hot Sauce, a home-state favorite that also had its moment in the Hot Ones hot seat. Southern Living named it one of the South's best wing spots in 2026, while Adam Richman declared them the best wings in the world on Man Finds Food.
(504) 865-9464
6221 S Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70125
Maine: Crispy Gài
Thai chiles and aromatics are among the best seasonings for upping your fried chicken game, and Crispy Gài takes that philosophy well beyond Buffalo with its selection of flavors. There's Hat Yai, with extra-crispy wings and fried shallots; Gaeng Pet, dusted with red curry and makrut lime leaf; Sichuan, coated in numbing spices; and Makam, glazed with tamarind-fish sauce caramel and topped with fried garlic. The Infatuation highlights the wings, and locals agree that they're worth the hype.
(207) 536-1017
90 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Kislings Tavern
Kislings Tavern has been a Baltimore wing destination for decades, with its original Buffalo sauce serving as the backbone for an impressive lineup of flavors. One fan favorite is the Honey Old Bay, proving that iconic seasoning isn't just reserved for fish. Between the crispy skin, varying heat levels, and meat quality, locals swear they're the best in Maryland, with one Redditor calling Kislings the Mount Rushmore of wing spots.
(410) 327-5477
2100 Fleet St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Massachusetts: Buff's Pub
Buff's Pub has been slinging wings in Newton for nearly 50 years, so it's clearly mastered the art. Boston.com readers named Buff's their favorite place for wings around Boston, while Phantom Gourmet described this neighborhood sports bar as legendary for its flavorful sauces and high-quality chicken. The food critics of Reddit agree, praising the crispiness and spice level of the wings. "Best wings I've ever had. 10/10 every time," one Redditor wrote. "Zero notes. Eat them."
(617) 332-9134
317 Washington St, Newton, MA 02458
Michigan: Wing Doozy
Wing Doozy's jumbo wings arrive fresh, never frozen, before getting tossed in one of the chain's house-made sauces, with flavors ranging from traditional Buffalo and Buttery Garlic Parm to Asian Ginger and Sweet Honey BBQ. They've racked up numerous local awards over the years, like Best of the West Champion for chicken wings 10 times, and it's not difficult to see why. Happy reviewers rate these wings a 10 out of 10 — the kind of juicy wings that melt in your mouth with saucy perfection.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: D-Spot
With his 90 different ways to prepare a chicken wing, the Minnesota Star Tribune dubbed D-Spot owner Darin Koch a wings legend. We're not talking about just variations on Buffalo sauce, either. While there are all sorts of ways to spruce up your French toast — like tossing in some of your favorite nostalgic cereal — D-Spot takes this creativity up a notch with French toast wings with all the fixin's, like maple syrup, cinnamon, and powdered sugar.
(651) 730-7768
7129 10th St N, Oakdale, MN 55128
Mississippi: The Camp Restaurant
Whether you decide to get your wings fried or smoked at The Camp, Southern Living recommends going all in on the Camp Sauce, having named the Natchez restaurant one of the South's best wing spots. This signature condiment is a nod to the state's comeback sauce, which is arguably one of the best mayo variations out there. For other options, there's Buffalo, Asian, BBQ, or Lemon Pepper dry rub.
(601) 897-0466
21 Silver St, Natchez, MS 39120
Missouri: The Peanut
The Peanut serves enormous whole wings, with drum, flat, and tip still attached. The wings are then fried crisp and coated in a peppery Buffalo-style sauce that hits the spot. Locals champion them in best-wing debates, declaring them the world's best wings. Condé Nast Traveler also singled out the historic dive bar among Kansas City's essential eats. To enjoy these wings, you'll need a little patience, as they are always made to order, but locals swear they're worth the wait.
Multiple locations
Montana: Desperado Sports Tavern
Desperado Sports Tavern isn't exactly shy about its specialty, earning the nickname "King of Wings." However, considering the fact that these wings have been voted both Best Wings in Missoula and Best Wings in Montana, we can't really blame Desperado for not staying humble. The Missoula bar starts with fresh, never-frozen chicken wings, cooks them to order, and tosses them in house-made sauces so good, locals claim these are the best wings in all the PNW.
(406) 549-9651
3101 Russell St, Missoula, MT 59801
Nebraska: Oscars Pizza & Sports Grille
The wings here are fried, tossed in sauce, then finished on the grill, baking in all the flavors while getting a nice little char around the edges. Sounds mouthwatering, but if you need any further convincing, ask a Husker fan. While Nebraska football enthusiasts aren't exactly known for being the most sober of sports fans, it's not just alcohol they're pounding. On Husker game days, Oscars has reported serving three-quarters of a ton of chicken wings to hungry football fans.
oscarspizzaandsportsgrille.com
(402) 758-1910
16230 Evans Plaza, Omaha, NE 68116
Nevada: Trap Wingz
Las Vegas has no shortage of chicken wing spots, but Trap Wingz impressively managed to beat out 63 of them. In 2025, the street-food-style wing joint won 8 News Now's Best Wings Bracket, a 64-restaurant competition decided by more than 10,000 votes across five rounds. It managed to accomplish such a feat by building a following around generously seasoned and sauced-up wings, with customers raving about the lemon pepper, hot honey, and garlic parm.
(702) 936-1271
809 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
New Hampshire: Stark House Tavern
Stark House Tavern has turned winning wing votes into an annual tradition. The chef-owned Weare restaurant says customers have voted its wings the best in New Hampshire for five consecutive years, and the streak continued when WMUR viewers ranked it No. 1 in the station's 2026 Viewer's Choice. "As someone that was born and raised in Buffalo, it's hard to find wings that meet my standard," one Google reviewer wrote. "These [wings] are it though."
(603) 529-6002
840 S Stark Hwy, Weare, NH 03281
New Jersey: Harry's Food and Drink
Harry's takes a barbecue-focused approach to its wings by smoking them, giving them an extra layer of flavor that's earned quite a following in North Bergen. Reviewers praise the tender, fall-off-the-bone meat with the perfect amount of spice and smoky flavor. "The wings ... are the bomb," one Google reviewer wrote. "Hands down the best I've had so far."
(201) 861-8101
8101 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047
New Mexico: AJ's Wings
AJ's Wings has enthusiastic fans in Portales, with Tripadvisor currently ranking it No. 1 among the city's spots for wings. According to diners, the chicken is perfectly crispy, well-seasoned and loaded with flavor. A few customers go so far as to call them the greatest wings they've ever eaten, saying they're the best for miles.
(575) 226-4010
317 S Avenue C, Portales, NM 88130
New York: Bar-Bill Tavern
Choosing New York's winning pick gets intimidating once Buffalo's name is dropped, but Bar-Bill Tavern has some serious cred. Visit Buffalo Niagara counts its wings among the area's best, and The Infatuation notes that Buffalonians routinely name Bar-Bill when debating the city's best wings. Even Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can't get enough of them, having once reportedly polished off 40 Bar-Bill wings in a single sitting.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Moosehead Grille
At Moosehead Grille, the signature order is Uncle Donnie's Blackened Wings, which have scored multiple wins in local and national competitions. Uncle Donnie's take on wings skips the standard sauce bath in favor of a blackened seasoning that gives the chicken a spiced crust, but customers also recommend not sleeping on other flavors, like the Wasabi wings.
(704) 525-4088
1807 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
North Dakota: Parrot's Cay Tavern & Grille
Parrot's Cay is known for its Shark Wings, which are coated in its signature Shark Sauce — a mashup of Buffalo and barbecue flavors that have locals buying ounces of it to take home. Then there's the heat scale of the wings, which climbs all the way to a panic attack-inducing 15, following a recipe that hasn't budged in over a decade. Local Redditors call the Shark Sauce world class, while other fans say there's nothing else out there that remotely compares.
(701) 795-4053
1149 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201
Ohio: Millie's Cafe
Millie's Cafe has racked up 14 national awards over seven years at the National Buffalo Wing Festival, where its sauces went up against contenders from all over the country. Millie's offers 16 sauces and seasonings, some of which sound more like cocktail ingredients than wing flavors, but hear us out. Notably, there's Blackberry Brandy and sweet and smoky Maple Bacon Rum, both of which locals say are a worthy experience of downright divine flavors.
(419) 453-3043
141 W Canal St, Ottoville, OH 45876
Oklahoma: Wing Supreme
Wing Supreme has been satisfying Oklahoma wing cravings since 1989, using a more unique cooking method than others. Instead of frying the wings and tossing them in sauce, the restaurant finishes them in a wok with its homemade sauces, like Hickory Smoked Que, Honey Love, Garlic Parm, Buffalo Lemon Pepper, and Cajun. This way, the flavors cook directly into the chicken, a technique that must be paying off, with Oklahoma Gazette naming Wing Supreme the best classic hot wings in Oklahoma City.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Fire on the Mountain
Fire on the Mountain has repeatedly competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival, where flavors like its Spicy Peanut and Lime Cilantro have taken home awards. The restaurant makes its sauces from scratch, with a lineup like Raspberry Habanero, Jamaican Jerk, and El Jefe — a sauce that, despite its capability of reducing grown men to snot and tears, patrons say is absolutely worth giving a shot.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Center Street Grille
Center Street Grille has spent years accumulating both wing trophies and a loyal central Pennsylvania following. The Enola restaurant says its wings have earned multiple awards, including at the National Buffalo Wing Festival and Wing Madness Contest, while locals say it's the area's best by a wide margin. "Everything they say about these wings is true," one Reddit reviewer wrote "I truly believe these are the best wings I've ever had."
(717) 732-6900
4 Center St, Enola, PA 17025
Rhode Island: Chicken Coop Kitchen & Bar
Chicken Coop's menu is stacked with unique sauces and dry rubs, including Blueberry Chipotle, Stinging Honey Garlic, and Texas Pecan alongside more classic Buffalo-style options. This type of saucy creativity has paid off, with Chicken Coop winning the People's Choice award at the 12th annual Lord of the Wings competition. Rhode Island diners pile on the praise online, with Reddit commenters saying you just can't go wrong when it comes to the wings at Chicken Coop.
(401) 331-9464
1463 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919
South Carolina: Local Cue
The jumbo wings at Local Cue are smoked in-house rather than dropped into the fryer before being coated in sauces that play both sides of the Carolinas' famously opinionated barbecue divide. There's mustard-based S.C. Gold — one of the main ingredients that makes South Carolina bbq so uniquely delicious — and tangy N.C. Vinegar BBQ, plus other options like Turbo Buffalo and Jalapeño Mango.
(864) 288-6873
30 Orchard Park Dr Ste 7 & 8, Greenville, SC 29615
South Dakota: Chute Rooster
Fans of Chute Rooster's wings say the garlic Parmesan and Buffalo flavors are especially delicious, praising them for having the right amount of crisp without holding back on the sauce. The Hill City restaurant has some competitive validation, too, having taken home a King of Wings title. Over on Reddit, commenters say the awards are well deserved and the quality of the wings is consistently amazing.
(605) 574-2122
850 Chute Rooster Dr, Hill City, SD 57745
Tennessee: Supreme Hot Wings
Supreme Hot Wings has been in the game for more than 15 years, serving up Memphis-style flavors, like the sweet-and-tangy Honey Gold, which customers declare are the best they've had. There's also Supreme Hot, Honey Hot, and the restaurant's signature seasoned wings, in case you'd rather your chicken not be dripping in sauce. Either way, customers say these wings are fried to perfection and never let them down.
(901) 373-0123
1674 Whitten Rd #102, Memphis, TN 38134
Texas: Seoulside Wings
Fried chicken in Korea is obviously much different than what we have in the States, but Seoulside Wings blends both styles by giving its Korean fried chicken a distinctly Southern accent. This Houston spot starts by soaking its chicken in a tangy, Southern-style vinegar brine, then uses a Korean frying technique to get that shatteringly crisp crust. For sauces, there are savory soy garlic and gochujang-based sauces that bring fermented chile heat into the mix.
Multiple locations
Utah: Scovilles
If you're planning on going to Scovilles, you might want to start building up a tolerance to spicy food. The lineup of wet sauces and dry rub seasonings here is no joke, with options like Scotch Bonnet, Ghost Pepper, Trinidad Moruga Scorpion, and Carolina Reaper. Restaurantji currently ranks Scovilles No. 1 among Salt Lake City chicken wing spots, with customers saying the wings are cooked perfectly and other, tamer flavors, like Buffalo Cajun Lemon and Bourbon BBQ, are worth an order.
(256) 801-2121
2121 S McClelland St Suite # 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Vermont: Honey Road
You won't find standard sports bar wings here. Honey Road coats its wings in a sweet-spicy combination of brown sugar and harissa, then serves them with dried lime labne for a tangy cooldown. Vermont diners approve of this spin on wings: Seven Days readers have voted Honey Road's version Best Wings for five consecutive years.
(802) 497-2145
156 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Jimmy's Old Town Tavern
Right off the bat, Jimmy's Old Town Tavern has some solid cred with Buffalo-native owner Jimmy Cirrito having brought a taste of his hometown to Herndon. The classic Buffalo wings have since won Northern Virginia Magazine's annual Wings War numerous times, receiving tons of local love. Customers say the wings here are top-notch, with unbeatable sauce that stays true to its Buffalo roots of just mild, medium, hot or heat rush, served with blue cheese and celery.
(703) 435-5467
697 Spring St, Herndon, VA 20170
Washington: Vindicktive Bar and Wings
Vindicktive starts with crispy wings that are coated in chilled Buffalo sauce. This helps the chicken retain its crunch instead of steaming beneath warm sauce. And, while ranch dressing has become an American condiment staple, you won't find any here — it prides itself on offering only house-made blue cheese. This doesn't seem to bother anyone, with Eater Seattle calling Vindicktive's wings some of the city's most talked-about.
2322 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
West Virginia: Mario's Fishbowl
Mario's Fishbowl may sound like a seafood joint, but Morgantown knows it as a place to get good wings. The longtime local institution has been voted Best Wings in Morgantown four times by readers of Morgantown Magazine. Online fans are even more extra about their devotion. One Reddit wing enthusiast declared that Mario's wings were so crunchy and delicious, it made them hesitate to order wings anywhere else since the bar had been set so high.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: Legend Larry's
Legend Larry's seems appropriately named, with a long list of more than 30 national awards, including over 20 first-place finishes, plus 48 local Readers' Choice Best Wings wins. The sauce is a champion in itself: Creations like Bacon BBQ, Scary Larry, and Mustard BBQ have also collected honors at major wing competitions. People on Reddit also back this up, with some swearing by Legend Larry's sauce being the best they've ever had.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Double Dub's
Double Dub's started with two friends frying wings in a countertop FryDaddy and somehow ended up rewriting National Buffalo Wing Festival history by becoming the first competitor to win Festival Favorite four years straight. Awards aside, it's also set two wing-sales world records, including one after serving a whopping 48,083 wings in a single 24-hour stretch. Fans don't just say these are the best wings in Wyoming, but rather the entire country.
facebook.com/doubledubschicken
Multiple locations
Methodology
To find the best chicken wings in every state, I looked for restaurants with more than just a few good reviews. I started with local favorites and made sure there was enough evidence that their reputations held up, scanning endless restaurant websites, menus, local news outlets, food publications, reader polls, and regional and national wing competitions.
Customer feedback also played a huge part in putting together this list. I dug through Google, Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Reddit reviews to see which restaurants were consistently crowned the local faves. I also considered what made each pick stand out, whether that was wings finished in a wok, French toast-inspired flavors, chilled Buffalo sauce, a four-year national winning streak, or an NFL quarterback somehow finding enough room to demolish 40 of them.