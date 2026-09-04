The Hands-Down Best Chicken Wings In Every US State

Americans chow down on billions of chicken wings every year, which is a pretty generous glow-up for a food that was once considered trash. Today, wings are serious business, and practically every corner of the country has its own fiercely defended favorite. Buffalo may have been what put them on the map, but now there's no longer a single formula for what makes a great wing.

Some are smoked low and slow, others are double-fried for extra crunch, and plenty are dunked in sauces that could convert even the most devout Buffalo purist. There are dry rubs, sticky glazes, regional seasonings, and combinations of flavors you've probably never thought to try but absolutely should. From decades-old institutions and award-winning wing joints to beloved holes-in-the-wall with loyal regulars, the U.S. certainly has no shortage of contenders. So, to help narrow down your search, these are the hands-down best chicken wings in every state.