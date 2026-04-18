10 Seasonings That Totally Upgrade Your Fried Chicken Batter

Our team on the ground at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival got into all sorts of intriguing conversations with the chefs in attendance. One conversation dominating the rooms was about fried chicken, and how even the most familiar dishes have room for reinvention.

We chatted with some chefs deeply rooted in Bahamian culinary traditions, including Chef Julie Lightbourn of Sip Sip at Atlantis; Chef Deja Rutherford, the owner of private chef company Kitchen Culture; Chef Shawn Cooper of Mexicaba; Chef Xavia Higgs of POW! food truck; Chef Chellcy Martin from Vell Monkey Foot; and Chef Antonio Williams of Da Food People. They were joined by internationally acclaimed names including Chef Michael Symon, the cookbook author, TV personality, and owner of restaurants like Angeline in Atlantic City; Chef Glenn Rolnick of Carmine's in New York City; Chef Antonia Lofaso of Dama in Los Angeles and others; and internationally acclaimed chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and TV personality Ian Kittichai. Each shared their fried chicken expertise.

Our experts agreed that it's very possible to find great fried chicken all around the world. More importantly, making fried chicken isn't just about learning proper frying techniques; it's about considering every element of the dish, from the marinade to what goes into the batter. The right seasoning can completely transform the final result. Here are 10 chef-approved ingredients that'll take your fried chicken from standard to standout, each backed by expert insight and a whole lot of kitchen wisdom.