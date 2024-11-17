The Tell-Tale Signs Your Mustard Has Gone Bad

Mustard is as versatile as it is tasty. It's surprisingly good on watermelon and also a great steak marinade base (and a required hot dog topping, to boot). It's also a long-lived condiment, with most varieties lasting upwards of a year in the fridge, thanks to the ingredients that go into it, like vinegar, salt, and the mustard seeds themselves. They create an acidic cocktail that is bacterially resistant, and storing mustard in the fridge helps slow the spoilage process, too. With its long shelf life both before and after being opened, though, it can be difficult to tell if your mustard has gone bad.

One of the major indicators that your mustard has degraded enough in quality to be considered "bad" is the smell. While mustards do have a zingy, piquant scent to them, once that turns into a sour or even rancid odor, it likely means your bottle or jar has been hanging around your fridge for a bit too long and should go into the trash. Other signs include a darkening in the color of the mustard, a newly clumpy texture to it, an exceptionally harsh or tart flavor, or even the appearance of mold.