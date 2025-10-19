The Classic Seafood Seasoning That Takes Chicken-Fried Steak To The Next Level

Chicken-fried steak is one of those gems that's in a realm of its own when it comes to comfort food. I remember the good ole' days, going to my hometown Country Buffet, and my dad would order the chicken-fried steak. I had no idea whether it was chicken or steak as a kid, but it sure was delicious nonetheless. Even if the name can be a bit confusing, what's not to love? I mean, it's well-seasoned and shallow-fried beefsteak (usually cube steak), smothered in a wonderful peppery white gravy.

At all points of this dish, there's something just as glorious as the last. But if you're looking for a way to bring a little more flavor to the table without overcomplicating things, it might be time to reach into your spice cabinet and grab the Old Bay. Yes, the same bright yellow tin you've probably reserved for shrimp boils, jambalaya, and crab cakes has something to offer your Southern-style skillet, too.

Old Bay brings a versatile blend of celery salt, paprika, black pepper, and a few warm spices that accentuate the richness of fried meat like a charm. It's bold enough to stand out without overwhelming everything else on the plate, and it adds just enough complexity to make people stop mid-bite and ask what your secret is.