12 Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Homemade Gravy

Too much salt in a gravy can easily overpower the entire dish, masking the complex flavors from the meat, stock, and seasoning. Since gravy can become saltier as it simmers and reduces, it's best to season it only once it has achieved its final consistency. This way, you can be sure that you are neither oversalting nor undersalting it, leaving the flavors balanced. When cooking with a store-bought stock or broth, you may also want to pick one with a low sodium content.

If you have oversalted your gravy, there is no need to despair. It can still be salvaged by balancing the excess salt with a little broth or water, adding it gradually into the mix while stirring. If the condiment becomes overly thin, you can always thicken it again with a small amount of roux or slurry. Alternatively, make a second batch of gravy — this time completely unsalted — and combine it with the oversalted version.

An entire range of ingredients can be added to gravy to balance its flavors. Although they may not totally eliminate the saltiness, they may be your best option if you are short on time. These include a splash of acid, such as lemon juice or vinegar, a little sugar or honey, or a dash of dairy, such as cream, milk, yogurt, or sour cream.