Preparing a Thanksgiving meal can be overwhelming; naturally, you want to impress your family and friends, who are looking forward to the feast. And while hitting each base with a home-run dish is a tough feat, implementing shortcuts can ease the process and still yield flavorful results. While gravy is a staple condiment to most Thanksgiving spreads, it's nothing to burn your biscuits over.

Russell Kook, Executive Chef at The Bellevue, gave us a time-saving tip to land a meaty, savory sauce in your gravy boat. "Bouillon is a great shortcut if you're working with a turkey breast or smaller cuts and need an extra boost of flavor," he told The Takeout. "It's concentrated umami in a pinch, adding salt, depth, and complexity." Kook recommends using high-quality bouillon paste rather than the powder, as it emulsifies into the liquid more cleanly. He warns home cooks to be cautious about the amount of added bouillon — the broth paste has strong levels of flavor condensed into small quantities.

As you are preparing your gravy from the leftover fats and juices, add a bit of the bouillon paste. Using chicken and beef bouillon simultaneously will result in a topping that closely resembles traditional gravy — chicken adds a poultry, comforting flavor while beef gives a meatier punch and deepens the color. For those preparing a whole turkey for Thanksgiving, the bird's juice and fat drippings, in conjunction with roasted bones, should add ample depth of flavor for the gravy, Kook said. But if your gravy still seems to lack sufficient flavor, a bit of bouillon will amplify its meatiness.