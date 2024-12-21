The Turkey Roasting Trick For An Evenly Cooked Bird Every Time

Each November, many cooks wrack their brains trying to recall how to bake a turkey in a way that evenly cooks the entire bird in one go. It's one of Thanksgiving's biggest stressors, aside from trying not to burn down your home while deep frying a turkey or navigating mishaps that occur when families get together. Luckily, there's a simple trick that not only ensures a perfectly baked turkey, but also, and more importantly, a holiday feast that goes according to plan.

Although many cooks may assume that the secret in the seasoning or preparation, neither of those elements is as important as the way the turkey is angled in the oven. So if you don't plan on ditching the turkey for one of the many alternative meats this Thanksgiving, it's important to remember that placing it in the oven legs first increases your chances to get an evenly cooked bird.