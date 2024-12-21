The Turkey Roasting Trick For An Evenly Cooked Bird Every Time
Each November, many cooks wrack their brains trying to recall how to bake a turkey in a way that evenly cooks the entire bird in one go. It's one of Thanksgiving's biggest stressors, aside from trying not to burn down your home while deep frying a turkey or navigating mishaps that occur when families get together. Luckily, there's a simple trick that not only ensures a perfectly baked turkey, but also, and more importantly, a holiday feast that goes according to plan.
Although many cooks may assume that the secret in the seasoning or preparation, neither of those elements is as important as the way the turkey is angled in the oven. So if you don't plan on ditching the turkey for one of the many alternative meats this Thanksgiving, it's important to remember that placing it in the oven legs first increases your chances to get an evenly cooked bird.
Why the angle that you put your turkey in the oven matters
The reason why putting the turkey in legs first makes such a major difference is because in most cases, ovens are hotter in the rear than they are near the front. This often-forgotten disparity is oftentimes why your food cooks unevenly in the oven. While this fact might leave you feeling defeated ahead of your upcoming cooking adventures, an oven's uneven temperature outputs can actually be quite useful when it comes to baking a turkey.
The thing that's important to remember is that much of the dark meat is found in turkey legs and thighs, so they should be cooked to a higher internal temperature than the rest of the turkey. While the entire turkey should hit an internal temperature of at least 165°F to ensure that it's safe to eat, many believe that turkey legs are at their best when the internal temperature reaches 175°F. This 10-degree difference can usually be achieved by simply putting the turkey's legs in the rear of the oven.