The Complete List Of Every Hot Ones Hot Sauce From Every Season
If "Hot Ones" offered nothing more than the sight of celebrities getting totally bodied by a bunch of ludicrously spicy chicken wings, it would still be worth watching. But the genius of the show is that it recognizes the power of hot sauce when paired with Sean Evans' startlingly well-researched questions.
Celebrities are asked thoughtful, unique questions — "You didn't ask me anything that I've ever been asked before," marveled John Mulaney — which they answer with the kind of candor that's only possible when you're absolutely off your face on hot wings. That's not to say the viral moments aren't delightful (insert Jennifer Lawrence frantically asking, "What do you mean?!" here), but they're only part of what makes "Hot Ones" such a phenomenon.
With that in mind, every sauce — from the mild hot sauces to ease guests into the interviews, to the million-Scoville behemoths at the end — serves a purpose. "Hot Ones" has used scores of different hot sauces over the course of its run, replacing most of them from season to season (although a few old reliables stick around). Here's a list of every single one, from mild to mind-blowing.
Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce (Season 1)
This North Carolina-born hot sauce has the honor of being the first sauce ever consumed on "Hot Ones," back when the show was just a bald guy from Chicago asking Ja Rule about his beef with 50 Cent. At a mere 747 Scoville units (SHU), it's one of the mildest sauces "Hot Ones" ever offered — which didn't stop DJ Khaled from struggling with it on his iconically awful episode. (He bailed before the end of the interview, becoming one of the first entrants in the "Hot Ones Hall of Shame.")
Cholula Original Hot Sauce (Season 1)
This perennial favorite for all your egg-boosting needs was one of the original 10 hot sauces in the "Hot Ones" lineup. At 3,600 Scoville units, it's definitely on the milder side, but still a big step up from Texas Pete on the heat scale. If you'd like to use it for your own purposes, you have Bobby Flay on your side — it's his favorite hot sauce.
El Yucateco Hot Sauce (Seasons 1-3)
El Yucateco is a Caribbean-inspired hot sauce made with yellow habanero peppers, which lends it a fruity, floral flavor, as well as more than a little bit of heat. Coming in at 5,790 Scoville units, it's one of the show's first recurring hot sauces, appearing during the first three seasons — although the most famous recurring sauce was still to come.
Lottie's Traditional Barbados Yellow Hot Pepper Sauce (Season 1)
Hailing from the island of Barbados (something it has in common with Rihanna, one of the few celebrities not to have done "Hot Ones" at this point), Lottie's Traditional Barbados Hot Sauce is made from yellow habaneros, spiking its floral spiciness with a pungent shock of mustard. At 15,000 Scovilles, it's a sizable step up from the first three sauces in Season 1.
Pain is Good Batch #218 Louisiana Style Hot Sauce (Seasons 1-2)
With its dark red color, viscous texture, and a label that looks like it could be a still from a Harmony Korine movie, Pain is Good Batch #218 promises a punishing experience. Although it has nuance and flavor, winning several hot sauce-related awards, at 13,000 Scovilles, it's still pretty intense.
Pain 100% Hot Sauce (Seasons 1-2)
Unlike some hot sauces, which have water or vinegar as their first ingredient, Pain 100% is heavily pepper-based. At 40,600 Scoville units, it's not the hottest in "Hot Ones" history (though the strong taste of liquid smoke may turn some off), but it's certainly not for beginners. Keegan-Michael Key asked Jordan Peele in their "Hot Ones" episode, "How's the pain?" Peele replied in a cheerful, numb-tongued reply, "It'th a hundred perthent!"
Blair's Original Death Sauce with Chipotle (Season 1)
The little skull on a chain that comes with the bottle may be exaggerating the potency of Blair's Original Death Sauce with Chipotle, but not by much. Made with habaneros, cayenne, and chipotles with a bit of lime juice and garlic, this comes in at 30,000 Scovilles.
Dave's Gourmet Temporary Insanity Hot Sauce (Season 1)
The first of two Dave's Gourmet hot sauces on this list, this is the milder of the two. At 57,000 Scovilles, it's by no means a hot sauce for novices, but the promise of "temporary pain, lingering pleasure," according to the product description, holds true for those who can take it.
Dave's Gourmet Insanity Hot Sauce (Season 1)
For those who prefer their insanity a little less temporary, Dave's Gourmet Insanity Hot Sauce comes in at 180,000 Scovilles, and it was spicy enough to be banned from the National Fiery Foods Show. Supposedly, it caused a "minor respiratory incident" back in 1993, which was terrific publicity for spicemaster Dave Hirschkop.
Mad Dog 357 Hot Sauce (Seasons 1-3, 5)
The name is apt: Mad Dog 357 has 357,000 Scoville units, which is more than enough to "blow you away" as promised on the label. (Named after the .357 Magnum bullet, a bullet-shaped keychain is attached to the 25th anniversary bottle.) It was used as a punishing sauce toward the end of early "Hot Ones" interviews, appearing in the first three seasons, then once again in the fifth.
Huy Fong Sriracha Sauce (Seasons 2-3)
At the height of sriracha-mania, "Hot Ones" used Huy Fong "rooster sauce" to coat the first wing that guests would eat on Seasons 2 and 3. It was an easy, agreeable sauce, coming in at just 2,200 Scovilles, but it never recurred past the third season — and we're sure the Huy Fong shortages caused by supply chain issues didn't help.
Tapatío Hot Sauce (Season 2)
With its label featuring a friendly-looking man in a sombrero, Tapatío (3,000 SHU) is a suitably pleasant sauce for Season 2 guests to eat after getting acclimated to the sriracha. It turns out the good folks at Tapatio aren't just good at making ramen — who knew?
Hot Ones Fiery Chipotle Hot Sauce (Seasons 2-5)
The very first "Hot Ones"-branded hot sauce, the since-discontinued Fiery Chipotle came in a little bottle filled with brick-red sauce. With 15,600 Scoville units, it was placed squarely in the middle of each "Hot Ones" interview, serving as a bridge between the warm-up flavors and the seriously spicy heavy hitters.
High River Sauces Rogue Hot Sauce (Season 2)
With a blooming flower on its label, High River Sauces Rogue promises a more elegant hot sauce experience than most, even with its formidable heat. (At 34,000 Scovilles, it's not ultra-hot, but still packs a punch.) In addition to eye-wateringly hot ghost peppers, the sauce includes fruits like apples, pears, and blood oranges, adding a bit of sweetness to the onslaught.
Da' Bomb Beyond Insanity (Seasons 2-present)
Da' Bomb Beyond Insanity (135,600 SHU) was introduced in Season 2, and has never left the lineup — although we're sure celebrities wish it would. Keegan-Michael Key compared the flavor to battery acid; it made Lupita Nyong'o weep like Joan of Arc; it prompted Shaq to immediately apologize to Kansas (where Da' Bomb is based) for questioning its hot sauce acumen. It's disgusting, it's painful, and unfortunately for "Hot Ones" guests, it's not going anywhere.
Blair's Mega Death Sauce (Season 2)
Blair's Mega Death Sauce was the last sauce guests ate in Season 2, a spot that has since gone to various "Hot Ones"-branded sauces. But this one more than measures up – after an initial hint of sweetness, the full force of the chili peppers come crashing down on your tongue (along with a Scoville rating of 550,000).
Tabasco Sauce (Season 3)
Tabasco sauce (4,000 SHU) may be better known as an accompaniment to eggs, oysters, and even for drizzling on pizza than it is for wings. (The classic wing sauce is, and always will be, Frank's Red Hot.) Still, that didn't stop "Hot Ones" from putting Tabasco on its lineup for Season 3, coming in right after Huy Fong Sriracha.
Queen Majesty Red Habanero and Black Coffee Hot Sauce (Season 3)
With its regal name and elegant label, Queen Majesty (14,000 SHU) promises a more refined hot sauce experience than those tacky gag-gift bottles with names like "Hemorrhoid Helper Burns Both Ways Hot Sauce." Flavored with vinegar infused with black coffee, the red habaneros are also balanced with ginger root and apple cider vinegar.
Bravado Spice Co. Ghost Pepper and Blueberry Hot Sauce (Season 3)
Well, they do say blueberries are a superfood, right? And while your doctor may not recommend your only source of blueberries be this sauce (certainly not your proctologist, anyway), this sweet-and-spicy sauce from Bravado Spice Co. (28,000 SHU) hits the balance well enough to earn it a spot on "Hot Ones" Season 3.
Zombie Apocalypse Ghost Chili Sauce (Seasons 3-4)
Would brains taste any better with a few dashes of this hot sauce, courtesy of Torchbearer Sauces? The jury's still out on that (and let's hope it stays that way), but it was good enough to earn a berth on the "Hot Ones" roster for two seasons straight with its 100,000 Scoville rating, gracing the palates of guests like Guy Fieri, Kevin Durant, and Seth Rogen.
Valentina Black Label Hot Sauce (Season 4)
The first sauce with which Season 4 guests would contend was Valentina Black Label (2,100 SHU), a rather hifalutin name for what's ultimately a fairly dependable workhorse of a hot sauce. This was the sauce Steve-O added to the rest of his wings to boost their spiciness on his memorable "Hot Ones" appearance — not that they needed the help.
Crystal Hot Sauce (Season 4)
Again, we have a somewhat fancy name for a plain, unpretentious hot sauce, Crystal Hot Sauce (3,000 SHU) is often compared to Tabasco, another famous Louisiana export. It has a darker, chile-heavy flavor compared to the more vinegary Tabasco, but it's still approachable enough to be a good starter sauce for Season 4.
Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce (Season 4)
A secret aardvark? What a concept! We're not sure what skeletons the blue critter on the label has in its closet, but it's no secret that this is a pretty solid hot sauce — not overly spicy at 5,000 Scoville, with a chunky, tomato-y texture.
Queen Majesty Scotch Bonnet and Ginger Hot Sauce (Season 4)
Another Queen Majesty entry, this one with a little bit of Caribbean twist. Somewhat inspired by Jamaican jerk, it's a bright, sharp, zingy sauce; at 9,000 Scoville, it's a good deal hotter than, say, a jalapeño pepper, but experienced spice hounds shouldn't have much trouble.
Dirty Dick's Hot Pepper Sauce With A Tropical Twist (Season 4)
Well, it certainly grabs your attention, doesn't it? But while its name makes it sound like a novelty, Dirty Dick's Hot Pepper Sauce (21,000 SHU) is a worthy entrant in the "Hot Ones" roster — its blend of peppers, tropical fruit, and seasoning has earned it more than a few industry awards.
The Last Dab (Season 4-present)
It's "Hot Ones" tradition to dab a little extra sauce on the final, spiciest wing. (It's technically optional, but come on.) Once "Hot Ones" started to take off, the show formulated a sauce specifically to coat the final wing. The formula's been upgraded a few times — from The Last Dab XXX to The Last Dab Apollo, and now currently Thermageddon — but no matter what, it's face-meltingly hot (The Last Dab XXX has a Scoville rating of more than 2 million!)
Humble House Ancho & Morita Hot Sauce (Season 5)
Looking to try a sauce that's been on "Hot Ones" without coating your tongue in napalm? At just 450 Scovilles, this umami-forward concoction of peppers, tamarind, and balsamic vinegar is the mildest sauce ever featured on the show. We bet even DJ Khaled can get through this one without a problem. (Actually, maybe we shouldn't take that bet.)
Louisiana Hot Sauce (Season 5)
Only slightly hotter than the Humble House Ancho & Morita (550 SHU), Louisiana Hot Sauce (also called The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce) has been bottled in the town of New Iberia for almost a hundred years. It's a tangy, vinegar-forward sauce, with a good hit of salt to bring out every last bit of flavor.
Small Axe Peppers The Bronx Greenmarket Hot Sauce (Season 5)
"Small axe fall big trees," says a Jamaican proverb that inspired a Bob Marley song. It means that seemingly minor activities can have major impacts — but really, there's nothing minor about this sauce (5,500 SHU), which is made with peppers from urban farms and directly benefits the growers. This particular sauce is sweet, spicy, and earthy, bringing a salsa verde-esque kick.
Adoboloco Hamajang Hot Sauce (Season 5)
In Hawaiian pidgin, "hamajang" means "messed up" – and while it's not as fearsomely hot as some of the more formidable offerings on the "Hot Ones" list, it certainly packs a punch with a Scoville rating of 32,000. Made with habanero peppers, as well as bhut jolokia (also known as the "ghost pepper"), this sauce will make you sweat.
Extreme Karma Sauce (Season 5)
When Taraji P. Henson got knocked out of "Hot Ones" and entered the Hall of Shame, it was this concoction with a Scoville rating of 56,000 that did her in. Made with a combination of three different peppers, including ghost peppers and Trinidad scorpions (not actual scorpions, thankfully), it'll provide some instant karma for your taste buds.
Dawson's Original Hot Sauce (Season 5)
Dawson's Original Hot Sauce sure doesn't look overly threatening; in fact, with its classy-looking label and its name written in script, it looks downright fancy. But don't underestimate it: coming in at 82,000 Scovilles, it backs up its complex, enjoyable flavor with a ton of heat. It hails from Canada, so maybe you can put a dash of it on your poutine.
Howler Monkey Original Hot Sauce (Season 6)
The howler monkey is native to Central and South America, and best known for bellowing at the top of its lungs. The sauce that bears its name is a little less in-your-face than its simian cousin, but it similarly originates from Central America: specifically, Panama. Howler Monkey Original (600 SHU) served as the opening sauce of Season 6, and its bright, Caribbean-infused flavor is quite approachable.
Heartbeat Red Habanero Hot Sauce (Season 6)
Courtesy of a small batch hot sauce company that ferments their peppers and avoids any chemical preservatives, Heartbeat Hot Sauce is another one on the milder side by "Hot Ones" standards — although at 4,000 Scoville, it still packs a bit of a punch. It's made with a blend of hot habanero peppers and not-so-hot bell peppers, hitting a balance of sweet and spicy.
Pirate's Lantern Pepper Sauce (Season 6)
The Barbados is famous for its history during the Golden Age of Piracy, which this Barbadian sauce leaned into — not only with its name, but the fact that it was made with rum. A traditional recipe in the Barbados, the sauce packed a Scotch Bonnet-assisted wallop at 7,500 SHU. Unfortunately, we're speaking in the past tense, as Pirate's Lantern no longer appears to be for sale.
Torchbearer Son of Zombie Wing Sauce (Season 6)
We saw one of Torchbearer's Zombie sauces earlier on this list, but this one is quite different from its older brother. While it's undeniably hot (24,000 SHU), thanks to the presence of some ghost peppers, the focus is on a richer, more nuanced flavor, with sweetness from molasses and savoriness from onion.
Hot Ones Los Calientes (Seasons 6-26)
Starting with Season 6, "Hot Ones" introduced a sauce around the middle of the lineup called "Los Calientes." Exactly what was in that sauce depended on the season: sometimes it was Los Calientes Verde (36,000 SHU), an earthy, green-tinted hot sauce, and sometimes it was Los Calientes Rojo, a sweeter red sauce. Later on, Los Calientes Barbacoa – a thick, dark red sauce hearkening back to the ancient origins of barbecue – would be used.
Bravado Spice Company Black Garlic Carolina Reaper Hot Sauce (Season 6)
Another entry from Bravado Spice Company, this one makes use of the spine-tingling Carolina Reaper. Developed by the legendary pepper breeder Ed Currie (who we'll be seeing a lot more of on this list), Carolina Reapers add punishing heat to just about everything — not even a kiss of maple flavor can make this sauce (71,000 SHU) easier on you.
Bunsters Black Label Hot Sauce (Season 6)
If you're expecting a refined, delicate eating experience from the elegant packaging, you should know that this sauce is a hotter version of another Bunsters hot sauce called "Sh*t The Bed." Cheeky Australian humor aside (this sauce comes from the Land Down Under), Black Label doesn't use any chili extract, resulting in an intense but not necessarily unpleasant burn and a Scoville rating of 99,000.
Hellfire Fiery Fool Hot Sauce (Season 6)
Those with coulrophobia, or a fear of clowns, may be put off by this sauce just from its label, but one bite of this blazing sauce is enough to make you want to take your chances with Pennywise. Made with five insanely hot peppers (including ghost peppers), the prospect of trying this sauce with a Scoville rating of 550,000 without ample preparation makes us want to channel Gilbert Gottfried and shout, "You fool!"
Hot Ones The Classic (Seasons 7-25)
Perhaps figuring that there was money to be made by selling hot sauces that wouldn't make people want to plunge their tongues into snowbanks, Hot Ones (teaming up with its regular collaborator Heatonist) developed this classic hot sauce, which usually goes at the front of the lineup with a Scoville rating of 1,800. Variations over the years include Chili Maple and Garlic Fresno.
Humble House Guajillo and Red Jalapeño Hot Sauce (Season 7)
A little more intense than its ancho and morita-flavored brother earlier on this list, Humble House's Guajillo and Red Jalapeño (2,100 SHU) offering carries plenty of umami thanks to the addition of tamarind. That's right — it's not just for seasoning Doritos anymore.
Butterfly Bakery of Vermont Maple Wood Smoked Onion Hot Sauce (Season 7)
You might not associate Vermont, home of Bernie Sanders and Ben & Jerry's, with super spicy food. And true, this hot sauce (7,900 SHU) won't exactly send you racing for a gallon of milk — it's an approachable flavor made by a bakery, first as a one-off batch before it caught on in popularity. But whatever it is, it's good enough to get the "Hot Ones" stamp of approval.
Small Axe Peppers Habanero Mango Hot Sauce (Season 7)
Another entry from Small Axe Peppers, the hot sauce brand (22,500 SHU) is made with peppers grown by community-owned urban farms. This one, flavored with habanero peppers and mango, brings a bit of a Thai flair to proceedings — so if your order of pad thai isn't quite hot enough, you now have your answer.
Clark and Hopkins Assam Hot Sauce (Season 7)
Assam, in case you were curious, is a state in northeast India where the bhut jolokia, better known as the ghost pepper, was originally grown. As you can imagine, the Clark and Hopkins sauce that bears its name boasts plenty of ghostly heat with a Scoville rating of 55,000 but there's more going on under the hood: the ghost pepper is blended with a 7-Pot Primo pepper for a richer, more complex flavor.
Culley's Fire Water Hot Sauce (Season 7)
Tequila may be a popular choice for celebrities getting in on the alcohol business, but Culley's makes the bold choice of including it in their hot sauce. Mind you, even without the tequila, this still has plenty of bite: it's made with Carolina Reaper peppers and Trinidad Scorpion chiles, and has a Scoville rating of 112,000.
Burns & McCoy Exhorresco (Season 7)
This hot sauce has plenty of flavors to entice the tongue — apple cider vinegar, yuzu juice, black garlic — but you'll probably have to fight past the 7-Pot Primo to get there (after all, its Scoville rating is 625,000). It's a pepper so hot that it got its name from one being enough to spice up seven pots of stew, after all.
Angry Goat Hippy Dippy Green Hot Sauce (Season 8)
Despite the name, there are no incensed caprines on the label of this sauce; instead, there's just a rather happy-looking turtle. Combining kiwis and avocados with green peppers, this is a bright, zingy verde sauce, relatively mild at 2,300 Scovilles. Far out, dude.
Paddy O's Potion Hot Sauce (Season 8)
If you're expecting an Irish hot sauce with a name like that (perhaps out of morbid curiosity about what an Irish hot sauce could possibly taste like), you'll be disappointed: this was made by one Patrick O'Shea, a member of the reggae band SOJA. An organic sauce (8,800 SHU) made with some curious ingredients, including grapefruit and sunflower seeds, Paddy O's Potion Hot Sauce ceased production in 2022.
High River Sauces Cheeba Gold Hot Sauce (Season 8)
There's gold in them there hills -– and in this bottle of hot sauce. The sharp yellow color comes from the addition of mustard, and the Scotch Bonnet peppers bring the heat. If you're disappointed that the Pirate's Lantern sauce from earlier isn't being made anymore, this is a fine option for you.
Adoboloco Kolohe Kid Hot Sauce (Season 8)
You might recall from earlier that Adoboloco named one of its sauces after a Hawaiian word meaning "messed-up." Well, they're at it again here: "Kolohe" means "mischievous," and that's just the right word for this sneaky sauce, which starts off mild before the ghost peppers set your tongue ablaze with a Scoville rating of 61,000.
Torchbearer Garlic Reaper Hot Sauce (Season 8)
You already have plenty to fear from the reaper — what do you do when he arrives bearing garlic? This sauce, courtesy of Torchbearer, is said to be excellent on pizza, provided you can stomach 116,000 Scovilles worth of heat. If you can't, well, there's no shame in Frank's Red Hot, is there?
Hellfire Fear This! Hot Sauce (Season 8)
Another reaper-themed hot sauce, which we guess isn't surprising when one of the hottest peppers in the world is called the Carolina Reaper. This one has a commanding exclamation point, and at 679,000 Scovilles, you would do well to heed its advice and fear it.
Sauce Bae Skinny Habanero Hot Sauce (Season 9)
Don't worry -– this has nothing to do with Salt Bae, the purveyor of ludicrously overpriced steakhouses. This is a low-sodium hot sauce (2.500 SHU) made with habanero peppers and seasoned with turmeric, and is an excellent choice for health-conscious heat hounds. Talk about a skinny legend.
Shaquanda's Hot Pepper Sauce (Season 9)
Some drag queens have their own brands of makeup; others have their own hot sauce. Shaquanda Coco Mulatta is the drag persona of one Andre Springer, and each bottle of sauce (10,100 SHU) bears her beaming mug. This one is an exceptionally versatile pepper sauce, inspired by Springer's Barbadian upbringing.
Lucky Dog Year Of The Dog Chile Pineapple Sauce (Season 9)
When it comes to putting fruit in hot sauces, a little bit can go a long way. Thankfully, Lucky Dog makes sure to hit the balance just right with this hot sauce that has a Scoville rating of 29,800. It uses pineapples without making it taste like you dipped your wing in a piña colada.
Hell Fire Detroit Habanero Hot Sauce (Season 9)
Not to be confused with the Hellfire hot sauces earlier on this list, this chunky concoction proves the old adage wrong: you can, in fact, have sh*t in Detroit. More specifically, you can have a bold, roasty, and incredibly spicy hot sauce on hand for all your kitchen needs –- if you can handle its 66,000 SHU rating, anyway.
Wiltshire Chilli Farm Trinidad Scorpion Hot Sauce (Season 9)
When you think of brilliant, eye-watering spice, you probably aren't thinking of British cuisine. But this hot sauce maker, located outside Bath in southwest England, wallops you with a 104,000 Scoville rating thanks to the Trinidad Scorpion pepper, tempered with just a little bit of sweetness.
Puckerbutt Chocolate Plague Hot Sauce (Season 9)
Puckerbutt Pepper Company is run by the legendary pepper maestro Ed Currie, and anyone who's seen him chomp down on scorching hot peppers without breaking a sweat will have a good idea of how hot he likes his sauces. The "chocolate" part of the name refers to the use of the Chocolate Bhutlah pepper in the sauce, so don't expect any kick of sweetness in this sauce with a 690,000 Scoville rating.
Small Axe Peppers The Chicago Jalapeño Hot Sauce (Season 10)
Another sauce from the socially-minded Small Axe Peppers, this one is as red as a Chicago red hot with a Scoville rating of just 2,800). In fact, the flavor profile of this sauce –- mustard, dill, celery salt -– is inspired by Anthony Bourdain's favorite, a fully loaded Chicago dog, dragged through the (community) garden.
Heartbeat Pineapple Habanero Hot Sauce (Season 10)
Pineapple and habanero is a pretty popular flavor profile in hot sauces, and this Ontario-based company made a version of its own in collaboration with a local brewery. This sauce (12,200 SHU) is seasoned with onion and garlic, as well as a good dose of ale. Cheers to that.
Torchbearer Headless Horseradish Hot Sauce (Season 10)
Torchbearer loves its playful horror theme, so it was only a matter of time before someone stumbled upon this excellent pun and flavor combination with a Scoville rating of 52,000. The savory bite of horseradish only makes the burn of the ghost peppers that much more intense — and that much more pleasurable.
Adoboloco Fiya! Fiya! Hot Sauce (Season 10):
We've heard from Adoboloco earlier on this list, but this is the hottest sauce we've seen from them yet. More than "mischievous," like Kohole was -– this sauce is downright diabolical, made with a blend of four hot peppers, including ghost peppers and Trinidad scorpions that give it a Scoville rating of 77,000.
Bravado Spice Company Aka Miso Ghost-Reaper Hot Sauce (Season 10)
What's hotter than a Carolina Reaper? A Carolina Reaper blended with a ghost pepper, that's what. This sauce has aka miso included (so no, they're not saying "Miso" is another name for the Bravado Spice Company), which lends the sauce a little umami to balance out the heat of 116,000 Scovilles.
Karma Sauce Burn After Eating Hot Sauce (Season 10)
"What did we learn?" mused J.K. Simmons' CIA director character at the end of "Burn After Reading," before settling on "I guess we learned not to do it again." That'll be the lesson you take away from this hot sauce if you come in unprepared: a touch of green mango is the only respite you have from the unforgiving heat of ghost peppers, Carolina reapers, and three other superhot peppers that give this sauce a Scoville rating of a whopping 669,000.
Cantina Royal Tamaulipeka Hot Sauce (Season 11)
The Brooklyn-based hot sauce makers Cantina Royal got a strong endorsement from none other than Will Ferrell, who, when eating the Tamaulipeka sauce on his episode of "Hot Ones," declared that it was "like Christmas morning." We're not sure how many people enjoy a tamarind-infused hot sauce for Christmas, but this is a solid sauce (with a Scoville rating of 4,200) for any time of year.
Fiji Fire Native Bongo Chili Hot Sauce (Season 11)
This hot sauce, made from peppers and turmeric grown on the island nation of Fiji, benefits not only the native farmers but also the coral reef surrounding the island. Of course, a good cause doesn't always equal a good sauce, but this earthy, smoky concoction (14,300 SHU) was clearly good enough for "Hot Ones."
Double Take Scotch Bonnet Mustard Hot Sauce (Season 11)
This is another mix of Scotch Bonnets and mustard, not unlike Cheeba Gold from earlier. At 37,000 Scovilles, it's not exactly easygoing, but if you're a spice lover it's a great option if you want to boost the yellow stuff you put on your hot dogs or bratwursts.
Seed Ranch Flavor Co. Hot Thai Green Chili Sauce (Season 11)
Seed Ranch Flavor Co. started out as a booth at a farmer's market in Boulder, Colorado –- and, if you know anything about Boulder, it may not surprise you to know that the city's sauces are designed for plant-based cooking. But that doesn't mean you can't use this Thai-inspired green sauce (37,000 SHU) for meatier purposes, either: it's bright, acidic, and seriously spicy.
Pepper North Stargazer Hot Sauce (Season 11)
The passion project of a married couple who live in Oshawa, Canada, Pepper North proves that it's not all winter and maple syrup up in the Great White North. A Vietnamese-inspired sauce made with ghost peppers and Scotch Bonnets, a few tastes of Stargazer (118,000 SHU), and you'll be able to thaw out your frozen car with your breath.
Dingo Sauce Co. Widow Maker Hot Sauce (Season 11)
Chances are that you should be wary about anything that calls itself a "widow maker," even if you happen to be unmarried. This ultra-hot sauce from Dingo Sauce Co. (based in Australia, natch) may not literally put you in the ground with its 682,000 Scoville rating, but its combination of six super-hot peppers will most definitely knock you on your keister.
Steel City Sauce Co Jade Jaguar Hot Sauce (Season 12)
Here we have another Canadian sauce, this one hailing from the city of Hamilton. "Jade Jaguar" may sound like the name of a MacGuffin in an "Indiana Jones" knockoff, but it represents the lime and jalapeño flavors in this green hot sauce that has a Scoville rating of a mild 3,600.
Fresco Sauce Company Chipotle & Habanero Hot Sauce (Season 12)
This is one of the milder sauces on "Hot Ones"' Season 12 lineup, even though it has a 12,400 Scoville rating, or about as hot as a serrano pepper. This sauce packs a pungent punch with garlic complementing the two main peppers.
Hotter Than El Ghost Sauce (Season 12)
One thing we like about this sauce is that it's called a "ghost sauce," rather than a ghost pepper hot sauce. It creates the mental image of hot sauce Ghosts of Christmas Past. In any case, this is a Florida-based hot sauce made from ghost peppers, and we have no doubt that it's hotter than el at a Scoville rating of 39,000, whatever "el" may be.
Seafire Gourmet Reaper Hot Sauce (Season 12)
Reaper imagery is pretty commonplace for fiery hot sauces, but Seafire? Now there's an evocative image, bringing to mind unquenchable Greek fire burning unsuspecting boats in the Mediterranean. The heat of the Carolina reaper is tempered by a touch of balsamic vinegar in this sauce (72,000 SHU) –- but only by a little.
Volcanic Peppers Thor's Hammer Super Hot Sauce (Season 12)
No, this sauce isn't sponsored by Marvel. It's actually named after a volcano on the surface of Io, one of Jupiter's most prominent moons. It has a vinegar-y flavor and a bit of a slow burn, but make no mistake –- there's nothing dormant about this volcano with its Scoville rating of 121,000.
Chile Monoloco Pierdealmas Hot Sauce (Season 12)
The options from Chile Monoloco range from "Low Heat" to "Stupidly Hot." Pierdealmas is "only" very, very, very hot, but that doesn't mean it's for beginners by any stretch of the imagination. The ghost peppers crash the balmy tropical party with an alarming quickness — giving it a very deserving 665,000 Scoville rating.
Dawson's Shawarma Sauce (Season 13)
Anyone who watched the post-credits scene of the first "Avengers" movie will tell you that shawarma — that rotating roasted meat sold in Middle Eastern restaurants — holds a powerful allure. So credit to Dawson's, the Canadian hot sauce company we first saw way back in Season 5, for creating a spicy, flavorful sauce that has a Scoville rating of 4,200 and goes perfectly with spinning pieces of lamb.
Shaquanda's West Indian Curry Hot Sauce (Season 13)
The hot sauce hawking drag queen Shaquanda Coco Mulatta (aka Andre Springer) returns to the "Hot Ones" lineup with this warm, fragrant hot sauce. Mixing Scotch Bonnet peppers with ginger, curry powder, and assorted spices (allspice, cinnamon, things of that nature), this is a respectable, approachable curry sauce (14,000 SHU).
Angry Goat Pepper Co. Goat Rider Hot Sauce (Season 13)
Goat Rider, motorcycle hero! Apparently designed specifically for the open road (we're not sure how many wings you eat while driving, but let's not quibble), this sauce features Balsamic vinegar and maple syrup that complement a slow-burning heat (43,500 SHU), courtesy of a pepper mash with just a tiny bit of ghost peppers.
Heartbeat Hot Sauce Scorpion Hot Sauce (Season 13)
The third hot sauce to come to "Hot Ones" courtesy of Heartbeat, and the hottest of the bunch. As the name indicates, this sauce is made with Trinidad Scorpion peppers, which, in tandem with habaneros, lends it 66,000 Scovilles of heat.
Hell Fire Detroit Bourbon Habanero Ghost Hot Sauce (Season 13)
According to the scale on the Hell Fire Detroit label, this only ranks at about a 7 out of 10 when it comes to heat — which makes us wonder how much hotter it can get. This sauce (89,000 SHU) is made with habaneros and a skosh of ghost peppers, with a touch of bourbon to add complexity.
Puckerbutt Pepper Company Chipotle Express Hot Sauce (Season 13)
This sauce may seem like it has a rather innocuous name for such scorching heat levels, but it's actually spelled "Chipotle eXpress" — as in "Pepper X," the 2.7 million Scoville pepper grown by Puckerbutt mastermind Ed Currie. This sauce comes in at a comparatively mild 669,000 Scoville, but you won't be giving this to your grandmother anytime soon.
Hot N Saucy Garlic N Peperoncini Hot Sauce (Season 14)
"Hot N Saucy" is a charmingly on-the-nose name for a hot sauce company, and this is a fittingly straightforward sauce to match. Made with pepperoncini (or small Italian peppers) and mixed with garlic and cilantro, this concoction (3,900 SHU) is a pleasantly mild old reliable.
Mark's Barbados Style Hot Sauce (Season 14)
Like Pirate's Lantern way back in Season 6, this sauce is inspired by the culinary tradition of the proud nation of Barbados (although Mark's Hot Sauce is actually made in Montreal). Made with Scotch Bonnets, tropical fruit like pineapple and papaya, and a healthy dose of mustard, this is a bright, hot, thoroughly enjoyable sauce with a Scoville rating of 15,500.
Hellfire Devil's Blend Hot Sauce (Season 14)
The previous Hellfire offerings were both punishingly hot ordeals, but this one is a good deal more approachable. At 42,000 Scoville, it's not exactly Taco Bell sauce material, but its primary ingredient is jalapeño mash (followed by habanero and a touch of ghost pepper). The use of garlic and Granny Smith apples lends it a tart, savory bite.
High River Sauces Tears of the Sun Hot Sauce (Season 14)
"Tears of the Sun" may sound like the name of an ambient new age album, but it's actually the name of a hot sauce from Cheeba Gold makers High River Sauces. This is more of a bright orange than gold, and its blend, heavy on tropical fruit, gives it a sweeter flavor profile (along with a 69,000 SHU).
Torchbearer Honey Badger Hot Sauce (Season 14)
Honey badgers are a famously quarrelsome bunch – as the saying goes, "honey badger don't care" — so it stands to reason that there would be a hot sauce named after them. This one, appropriately enough, is flavored with honey mustard, but the sweet, tangy party is quickly crashed by Trinidad scorpions, giving it a Scoville rating of 99,000. (Can honey badgers fight scorpions? We're actually not sure.)
Hot Ones Eye of the Scorpion Hot Sauce (Season 14)
Did you know that "Hot Ones" had its own TV show? It didn't last very long, premiering just a month before the pandemic hit, but the gamified version of the show persists on "Hot Ones Versus." Anyway, this brutally hot sauce (676,000 SHU), with an incredibly cool logo designed by Matthew Henning, was created specifically for the show — as the name indicates, it was made with Trinidad Scorpions.
Savir Foods Jala Pepa Hot Sauce (Season 15)
This mild sauce (4,000 SHU) was created as a sort of homage to seco, a meat stew commonly eaten in Ecuador and Peru, and consists of jalapeños, vinegar, and cilantro. You may not have beef or goat meat to stew with this stuff, but it's quite pleasant for most applications.
Cantina Royal Tomasa Spicy Habanero & Manzano Chile Hot Sauce (Season 15)
This sauce (18,000 SHU) was named after a song about a woman named Tomasa, who bewitches a man body and soul. The idea is that this bold, piquant sauce will leave you similarly ensorcelled — whether or not that's how it shakes out for you, the smoky, garlicky flavor is one you'll remember for a while.
The Original Goat Ginger Goat Hot Sauce (Season 15)
"Hop off my GOAT," some people may say — but this sauce invites you to hop on the goat. As the name implies, this sauce is made with ginger (though you probably shouldn't use this to soothe a sore throat), accompanied with smoked pineapple and a touch of ghost peppers for a Scoville rating of 55,000.
High Desert Sauce Co. Tikk-Hot Masala Hot Sauce (Season 15)
If you've ever had chicken tikka masala, that Scottish-born miracle of Indian cuisine, you'll know that it's not especially spicy. Well, the High Desert Sauce Co. (72,000 SHU) has you covered: there's still the warming spice blend you'd get from a good tikka, but then you get blitzed by ghosts and reapers (the peppers, that is, not the supernatural entities).
Hotter Than El Love Burns Hot Sauce (Season 15)
All you really need to know about this hot sauce is there on the label: a skeletal hand grasping a flaming heart. It's a pretty good illustration of the heartburn this thing is going to give you, with a multitude of superhot peppers (the usual suspects of ghost peppers and 7-Pot peppers) bringing the heat — 101,000 Scovilles.
Karma Sauce Scorpion Disco Hot Sauce (Season 15)
A "scorpion disco" is an oddly whimsical image, despite being objectively horrifying — do we think scorpions get down to Earth, Wind, and Fire? — but there's only so much playfulness you can get with 649,000 Scovilles. With apple cider vinegar and lime juice, there's more than just heat — but there is most definitely heat.
Yellowbird Bliss & Vinegar (Strawberry Ginger) Hot Sauce (Season 16)
Despite having been renamed from the beautifully evocative "Bliss & Vinegar" to the more quotidian "Strawberry Ginger," this is still a lovely sauce. As the name suggests, the sauce (6,200 SHU) has plenty of warming ginger flavor, with a bright burst of fruitiness from the strawberries.
Hoff & Pepper Hoff's Haus Sauce (Season 16)
Regrettably, Hoff & Pepper's closed its doors in 2025 – which is a real shame, because this sauce (14,500 SHU) sounds pretty great. This had a flavor profile inspired by German cuisine: not really the first thing you'd associate with hot sauce, but the dill and clover honey sound like intriguing additives.
Hot Heads Official Revolutionary Hot Sauce (Season 16)
Originating from the Hot Heads gastropub in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, this hot sauce has a pretty bold name. But whether or not there's something revolutionary about a mix of sweet red peppers and spicy scorpion chilis, it's still a bold, flavorful sauce, boosted with Sichuan peppercorns for a bit of mouth-numbing action (57,000 SHU).
Señor Lechuga .718 Hot Sauce (Season 16)
This sauce comes to us courtesy of Señor Lechuga ("Mr. Lettuce" in Spanish), and was made specifically for "Hot Ones" despite not carrying the show's branding. It's a spicy adobo sauce made with ghost peppers and red bell peppers, and seasoned with, among other things, black lime (67,000 SHU).
Chile Lengua De Fuego Bhutila Fire Hot Sauce (Season 16)
"Lengua de fuego," of course, means "tongue of fire" — and at 118,000 Scovilles, you certainly can't accuse this sauce of false advertising. This smoky sauce is made with four different smoked chiles, and seasoned with smoked garlic and ginger.
Hellfire Kranked Hot Sauce (Season 16)
Coming in at No. 9 in Season 16 is an interestingly precarious position for a "Hot Ones" sauce, as it's neither as disgusting as Da Bomb nor as purely hot as The Last Dab. But Hellfire has always been known to crank up the heat, and this explosion of black garlic and curry is no exception at 699,000 SHU.
Dawson's Cedar Smoked Garlic Hot Sauce (Season 17)
This stretch of the list has seen quite a bit of garlic, hasn't it? But if a flavor combination works this well, there's no reason to reinvent the wheel — and this medium-strength sauce (7,000 SHU) courtesy of Canadian hot sauce maker Dawson's is a great entry point if you want to give it a try.
Clark & Hopkins Calabria Hot Sauce (Season 17)
Clark & Hopkins is a globally-minded hot sauce company, and one that takes inspiration from places like India, Ethiopia, and, in the case of this discontinued flavor, Italy. This sauce (15,700 SHU) was flavored with Calabrian chili flakes and enriched with sun-dried tomatoes. We sure wish we could get our hands on it to try on some pizza.
Angry Goat Pepper Co. The Phoenix Hot Sauce (Season 17)
Another sauce which is (or will be) discontinued, this sauce from Angry Goat Pepper Co. is boosted with cantaloupe and ginger — a fairly novel flavor combination, we're sure you'll agree. It's a shame it's being discontinued, as it sounds like a good option for those who like sweet and spicy flavors with a Scoville rating of 39,000.
Queen Majesty Cocoa Ghost Hot Sauce (Season 17)
The lucky animal on the label of this Queen Majesty flavor is a white tiger — which is a bit of an odd choice, considering this one is flavored with chocolate. (Would a panther have been too on-the-nose?) Still, it would be silly to quibble with a sauce this bold, where bittersweet cocoa powder melds with pineapple, chipotle, and ghost peppers to give it a Scoville rating of 71,000.
13 Angry Scorpions Jekyll & Hyde Scorpion Chipotle Hot Sauce (Season 17)
Now that's a brand name, right there. How many scorpions are there? Thirteen. What are they? Angry. It tells you all you need to know, even if it makes you think of an arachnid-focused remake of "12 Angry Men." This sauce has a nicely deep flavor profile, with apple cider vinegar and brown sugar, but beware the sting at the tail end (109,000 SHU).
Puckerbutt Pepper Company Extra Mean Green Hot Sauce (Season 17)
As Kermit and Elphaba can both attest, it's not easy being green. But when it comes to this verde sauce, courtesy of Ed Currie and the Puckerbutt Pepper Company, eating green is no trip to Cleveland, either. Here, Currie boosts the existing Mean Green sauce with some of his famous Pepper X, creating a veritable green inferno.
Adoboloco Island Wings Hot Sauce (Season 18)
We've heard from these Hawaiian hot sauce makers before, and while this doesn't have a name like Hamajang ("messed-up") or Kohole ("mischievous"), this is still a darn fine sauce in its own right. Pineapples meld with cayenne peppers, and a touch of honey adds a deeper sweetness, for a Scoville rating of 5,500.
Burns & McCoy Mezcaline Oaxacan Hot Sauce (Season 18)
The label of this hot sauce features a rather burly-looking jaguar glaring at you, which may or may not put you off your appetite. But if you're not scared off by the buff feline, you'll be rewarded with a spicy yet approachable red jalapeño sauce (16,600 SHU), sweetened with cocoa powder and brown sugar and enhanced with a splash of mezcal (and not, to be clear, mescaline — that's another thing.)
Sauce Leopard The Seventh Reaper Hot Sauce (Season 18)
And you thought just the one reaper was tough to deal with. Now you've got seven, and the last of them is particularly mean. Inspired by Argentine red chimichurri sauce, this is a fairly eatable sauce, with roasty, savory notes of tomato and garlic — but at 59,000 Scovilles, it's still got a heck of a kick.
Hot N Saucy Collards N Ghost Hot Sauce (Season 18)
This concoction, courtesy of a business proudly owned by Black women, earned a key endorsement from Lizzo, who declared it her favorite hot sauce. As the name implies, it's made with collard greens and ghost peppers, and boasts a robust flavor that's both welcoming and overwhelming at the same time (70,000 SHU).
Halogi Hot Sauce Tyrfing's Curse Hot Sauce (Season 18)
Tyrfing, for those who don't know, is a legendary sword from Norse mythology – and this sauce honors that fearsome sharpness even without a "curse." Seasoned with mustard and turmeric to go with three superhot peppers (giving it a Scoville rating of 99,000), Queen Latifah liked this one enough to get some to put on her omelet.
Dingo Sauce Co. Psycho Hot Sauce (Season 18)
Well, what do you expect with a name like "Psycho"? We've seen Dingo Sauce Co. before — yes, they are Australian — but this one comes with a particularly pungent blast of spice courtesy of a pepper variety known as "Mustard X." With a Scoville rating of 666,000, it's enough to make you hear those screeching strings from the shower scene in "Psycho" when you take a bite.
Sinai Gourmet Tropiqanté Hot Sauce (Season 19)
We must commend the name: Sinai Gourmet's portmanteau game is clearly on point. This sauce is appropriately named, too, as this is a beautifully piquant tropical hot sauce, made with Scotch Bonnets and a melange of fruits like papaya and mango. The sauce (4,000 SHU) is bright and flavorful without being overly spicy.
Piko Peppers Piko Riko Hot Sauce (Season 19)
Many Americans aren't privy to the wonders of piri piri chicken, which has become an institution in the United Kingdom thanks to a bit of cheeky Nando's. This sauce, courtesy of the Montreal hot sauce maker Piko Peppers, is a good starting point at 15,500 SHU, with rich savoriness and a pleasantly tart bite.
Fly By Jing Sichuan Gold Hot Sauce (Season 19)
If you've ever bitten into a Sichuan pepper while eating Chinese food, you've already gotten a taste of what this sauce can do for you. At 46,000 Scovilles, this hot sauce offers more than just tongue-numbing bliss, though — it's a bright, satisfying Chinese sauce, and vegan to boot.
Chile Lengua De Fuego Turmeric Bomb Hot Sauce (Season 19)
Turmeric isn't just good for stirring into your chicken noodle soup – it's a great additive to hot sauce, providing not only a rich orange color but a funky, earthy flavor. As the name implies, this offering from Chile Lengua De Fuego goes heavy on the turmeric, with a mix of Scotch Bonnets, ghost peppers, and Carolina Reapers (for a Scoville rating of 69,000).
Karma Sauce Cosmic Disco Hot Sauce (Season 19)
Who could turn down a cosmic disco? Even a regular disco would probably be loads of fun. But this disco comes with a side of danger, as Karma Sauce spikes its umami-rich formula (including garlic, brown sugar, and orange juice) with a blend of superhot peppers, for a Scoville rating of 103,000.
Puckerbutt Pepper Company Unique Garlique Hot Sauce (Season 19)
If you've read this far, you'll know that garlic-flavored hot sauces, while delicious, are hardly unique. But leave it to Puckerbutt to liven things up with pure, unadulterated heat: this sauce comes in at 642,000 Scoville, but still manages to keep the robust flavor intact.
Shaquanda's Banjee Ranch Hot Sauce (Season 20)
Let's check in once again with Shaquanda Coco Mulatta, also known as Andre Springer. This is a creamy, herbaceous sauce, but despite the name, it's made from tahini, not ranch, and spiked with heirloom Sivathei chilis for a kick of satisfying — yet not too intense — heat, for a Scoville rating of 6,200.
Donis Cadejo Hot Sauce (Season 20)
A cadejo, for those who aren't well-versed in Central American folklore, is a fearsome dog-like creature, roughly analogous to the European hellhound. This sauce's bark is worse than its bite, however: habaneros lend it plenty of heat, but there's enough tart lightness to make it an approachable hot sauce (15,000 SHU).
Brooklyn Delhi Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce (Season 20)
Indian food has long been known for its spice — after all, the ghost pepper was first grown there — so it stands to reason that Indian-inspired sauces are frequently featured on "Hot Ones." This one (39,000 SHU) comes from a chef named Chitra Agrawal, who blended tomatoes with ghost peppers and a masala mix.
Torchbearer Mushroom Mayhem Hot Sauce (Season 20)
Mushrooms are always a welcome source of umami (provided you don't pick the wrong ones courtesy of a bogus AI mushroom guide), so leave it to Torchbearer Sauces to take advantage of that. Portabella and shiitake mushrooms add savory funk to a blazingly hot melange of scorpions and habaneros to create a sauce with a Scoville rating of 68,000.
Angry Goat Pepper Co. Dreams of Calypso Hot Sauce (Season 20)
Calypso is not only the name of a kind of music, but also the name of a sea nymph who keeps Odysseus on her island for seven years in "The Odyssey." If you like tropical sauces with pineapple, mustard, and Scotch bonnets, you'll probably find yourself wanting to stick around a while on this particular isle.
Butterfly Bakery of Vermont Taco Vibes Only Hot Sauce (Season 20)
For a sauce with 638,000 Scovilles, this has an awfully innocuous name. "Taco Vibes Only" sounds like a neon sign someone would put up in a gentrified Mexican restaurant. But underestimate this one at your own peril: it has reapers and ghosts galore, and it starts hot and only gets hotter.
La Pimenterie Green Curry Hot Sauce (Season 21)
The label reads "cari vert," or "green curry." (John Mulaney mistranslated it as "the curry of truth.") As you might expect from a green sauce, it's fresh and herbal, not terribly spicy (6,000 SHU) but with enough flavor that even experienced spice hounds would find it hard to complain.
The Crabby Shack Zesty Lemon Pepper Hot Sauce (Season 21)
The Crabby Shack is the name of a seafood restaurant in Brooklyn, run by Fifi Bell-Clanton and Gwen Woods. Lemon pepper may not be a traditional accompaniment for seafood, but if this hot and savory concoction (15,500 SHU) is as good on crab as it is on wings, it's very good indeed.
Chile Lengua de Fuego Chicho-Ghost Hot Sauce (Season 21)
Another sauce courtesy of Chile Lengua de Fuego, this one has five different kinds of chilis: not only the superhots like Trinidad Scorpions and Carolina Reapers, but some cabro and jalapeño, for a respectable Scoville rating of 36,500. It's not all heat, though, as this sauce also has a skosh of dill and a splash of rum.
The Spicy Shark Mako Snake Hot Sauce (Season 21)
A mako shark is pretty scary on its own. So are snakes, depending on the species. But together? Oh boy, you've got a real storm coming. (That, or a SyFy original movie.) This particular sauce is inspired by Indian cuisine, with a masala mix to go with its ghost pepper-boosted heat (71,000 SHU).
Adoboloco Jalapeño Chico Hot Sauce (Season 21)
If all this sauce had to offer was jalapeño, it probably wouldn't be too hot. Jalapeños are pretty spicy, of course, but they're a day in May compared to ghost peppers. But the green fellows don't come alone in this sauce, as they're augmented by Scorpion peppers — and just a touch of paprika, to balance things out and give it a Scoville rating of 103,000.
Alchemy Peppers Watermelon Ghost Hot Sauce (Season 21)
Sweet and spicy is pretty hard to beat as flavor combos go, and if you don't want to dump a bunch of sugar in your hot sauce, fruit is a good way to sweeten things up. This sauce uses watermelon, as opposed to pineapples, strawberries, or mango, and matches that summery sweetness with some fearsome ghost peppers — offering a whopping 641,000 Scovilles.
Hot Ones Original Buffalo Hot Sauce (Season 22-23)
For a show that's made buffalo wings part of their brand, it took "Hot Ones" a surprisingly long time to introduce a buffalo sauce (as opposed to a hot sauce that can be used for wings). This one is quite mild, with a Scoville rating of just 1,800 and real butter used to make it glossy and clingy.
Angry Goat Pepper Co. Blistered Shishito & Garlic Hot Sauce (Season 22)
Shishito peppers are commonly enjoyed as an appetizer, and Angry Goat Pepper Co. decided to translate that eating experience into a sauce. A nicely charred, roasty flavor is accompanied with some choice hits of garlic to make this a full-bodied, enjoyable sauce at 5,800 Scovilles.
Pisqueya Spicy Sweet Passion Fruit Hot Sauce (Season 22)
We've seen pineapple, mango, and papaya in hot sauces, but we haven't yet seen passion fruit on this list. Well, we don't have to wait much longer: this sauce, courtesy of Pisqueya, packs enough tropical sweetness and pleasant heat. We'll say "more life" to that and the sauce's 16,000 Scovilles.
Djablo Filipino Hot Sauce with a Punch (Season 22)
This hot sauce comes with a pretty cute label — a smiling devil's face, armed with a couple of boxing gloves. It's a pretty good encapsulation of what's inside, as it's quite an enjoyable sauce (with a vinegar tang and ginger warmth) while still packing a chili-flavored punch (55,000 SHU).
Marshall's Haute Sauce Whiskey Smoked Ghost Hot Sauce (Season 22)
"Whiskey Smoked Ghost" would be an incredible name for an alt-country album, but as it stands, it's the name of a delicious hot sauce from married couple Sarah and Dirk Marshall. Made with Tennessee whiskey and sweetened with dates, this is a sauce every bit as flavorful as it is spicy — and it's pretty darn spicy at 71,000 Scovilles.
Ginger Goat Tropic Star Hot Sauce (Season 22)
We heard from Ginger Goat earlier, but this one is a more tropically-oriented take compared to the ginger-heavy offering from before. Mangos mix with an ultra-hot peach mash before being seasoned with lemongrass and a bit of star anise. The sauce (110,000 SHU) will dance on your tongue before it starts stomping on it.
Dawson's Zuzu's 7-Pot Hot Sauce (Season 22)
Dawson's has turned up a few times on this list, offering much hotter and more robust sauces than you'd ever expect from a Canadian company. But this takes heat to the next level with a Scoville rating of 620,000. The flavor balance is still struck, with sweet red peppers and notes of licorice, but it's made with 7-Pot chilis — and they've got that name for a reason.
Sam Sa'House Smokey J Jalapeño Hot Sauce (Season 23)
The psychedelic label art (not to mention the sauce's name) will give you a good idea of the pleasures of this sauce. It's a mellow green sauce, made with smoked jalapeños and agave, which would probably go well with tacos, pizza, wings, and any other foods you might choose to munch upon. This sauce is fairly mild with a Scoville rating of 6,000.
Funky's Hot Sauce Factory Stellar Fuzz Hot Sauce (Season 23)
This hot sauce company, hailing from Bellingham, Washington, has a cute little fox mascot on its label. This sauce (19,000 SHU) is similarly friendly and approachable, with habaneros providing a good burst of heat while garlic and ginger round out the flavor profile.
Good Heat Queso Sin Queso Hot Sauce (Season 23)
It would be cruel to deny the pleasures of rich, creamy, spicy queso sauce only to those who can eat cheese. This sauce, courtesy of Good Heat, delivers a dose of creamy goodness and a shock of heat (52,000 SHU) that's safe for vegans and the lactose intolerant alike.
Cantina Royal Morita Bourbon Maple Reaper Hot Sauce (Season 23)
Maple and bourbon are both popular combos when it comes to hot sauces, as a few other entries on this list can attest. But how about both at once? This sauce (73,000 SHU) offers something sweet and smoky before the reaper peppers sneak through and do what they do best.
La Pimenterie The Forbidden Fruit Hot Sauce (Season 23)
La Pimenterie is a hot sauce company located in Quebec, which explains why all of its labels are in English and French. The Forbidden Fruit (or "La Fruit Défendu") has a bit of a smoky finish, thanks to the use of oak chips, but it's the ghost peppers and scorpions that are the stars of the show, giving it a Scoville rating of 124,000.
Chile Monoloco Matasanos Hot Sauce (Season 23)
Chile Monoloco has returned, and now we've reached its "Stupidly Hot" tier. This is not a sauce that plays around with whimsical flavor profiles, or offers a fig leaf of sweetness to offset the burn. It's a sauce that wants to sear your taste buds clean off, and it succeeds — although at 680,000 SHU, it's still not as bad as Da Bomb despite the latter's low Scoville rating.
Double Comfort Seeing Double Hot Sauce (Season 24)
We all love a hot sauce with a good cause, don't we? Every sale of a Double Comfort Foods product donates a portion of revenue to charity – and this sauce is friendly and agreeable to match. The jalapeño isn't too spicy at all (6,200 SHU), and there's some nice sweetness from bananas.
Mark's Fermented Kimchi Hot Sauce (Season 24)
Kimchi is a great way to get some funky, vegetal flavor in just about anything, and hot sauce is no exception. This one uses kimchi as a base for a full-bodied, satisfying Asian hot sauce, with spring onions, ginger, and some Thai chilis to round out the flavor.
Fat Cat Chairman Meow's Revenge Hot Sauce (Season 24)
There have been a few different punny sauce names over the course of this list, but this is easily one of our favorites. Mao Zedong may have said that political power grows out of the barrel of a gun, but this hot sauce's power (54,000 SHU) grows out of its scorpion peppers, accentuated with cilantro and garlic.
Onima Il Mig+ Hot Sauce (Season 24)
"Hot Ones" has traveled the globe through hot sauce, but this is the first hot sauce in a "Hot Ones" roster to hail from Spain. Made from habanero peppers and brightened up with sherry vinegar (71,000 SHU), this is the kind of sauce that makes you remember to pronounce Barcelona like "bar-the-loh-na."
Black Eyed Susan's Red Flag Hot Sauce (Season 24)
Nowadays, a "red flag" means that you should stop doing something (or pursuing someone) immediately. But back in the Golden Age of Piracy, it meant that no quarter would be given to a ship's enemies. This sauce takes a similar take-no-prisoners approach, with the sweetness provided by various fruits spiked by hot n' heavy scorpion peppers, giving it a Scoville rating of 126,000.
High River Sauces Peppers Up! Hot Sauce (Season 24)
This sauce from our old friends at High River Sauces (who made Cheeba Gold and Tears of the Sun) uses Ed Currie's Apollo pepper, which also lends its name to a variety of The Last Dab. Blueberries and blackberries add some sweetness, while yuzu adds a bit of acidic sourness, but most of us won't taste much more than the heat (700,000 SHU).
Little Dick's Ghost Pepper Pear Hot Sauce (Season 25)
Some of you may not be able to get past the cringeworthy name, but its label doesn't lie: there is, in fact, some big flavor here. As the name suggests (well, the second half of the name, anyway), this sauce contains pears, as well as a little honey for sweetness — which is good, because they'll need to match up to the mighty ghost pepper that gives this sauce a Scoville rating of 6,900.
Neil's Real Deal Smoked Onion Hot Sauce (Season 25)
Giving us three rhymes for the price of one (or two, we guess), the original recipe for Neil's Real Deal Hot Sauce was passed down for over a hundred years. This isn't the original recipe – this one is made with smoked onions, melded with tomatoes and tamarind – but it still sounds delicious and offers some heat with a Scoville rating of 17,000.
Dawson's Apple Caraway Hot Sauce (Season 25)
Dawson's first started popping up on "Hot Ones" within the first few seasons, and it's still kicking to this day — with an emphasis on "kick." This isn't an exceptionally hot sauce by "Hot Ones"' standards at 52,000 SHU, and the apples and dates thrown into the mix mellow things out, but a hot pepper is a hot pepper.
Pepper North Jerk & Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauce (Season 25)
Like Dawson's, Pepper North also hails from Canada, but the flavor for this sauce is pure Jamaican jerk. Scotch bonnets bring some scintillating heat (71,000 SHU), while tropical fruits keep things sweet and fresh. A jerk seasoning mix adds some tongue-tingling depth.
The Pepper Ninja Ninja Napalm Hot Sauce (Season 25)
We might quibble over the phrase "Ninja Napalm" — surely something as inflammatory as napalm flies in the face of the stealthy ninja ethos — but it's hard to argue with this heat (133,000 SHU). Trinidad Moruga scorpion peppers bring the heat in this particular sauce, with garlic and curry accenting.
Fresco Sauce Arbol Scorpion Hot Sauce (Season 25)
The second offering from Fresco Sauce on this list, this one is its hottest sauce yet at 820,000 SHU. The flavor profile is well-rounded, with pomegranate juice, annatto seed, and black garlic all accounted for, but the scorpion pepper simply cannot be ignored.
Señor Lechuga 0.006 Hot Sauce (Season 26)
We receive another visit from our old friend Señor Lechuga (or "Mr. Lettuce"). This one is comparatively mild, with the heat (1,200 SHU) coming courtesy of habanero peppers accentuated with garlic, lemon juice, and avocado oil. No lettuce, though — and while we understand that it wouldn't be a good fit for hot sauce, it still feels like a missed opportunity.
Karma Sauce Lift Off Hot Sauce (Season 26)
We've heard from Karma Sauce a few times over the course of this list as well, and this is easily the mildest entry we've seen from them so far at 5,600 Scovilles. A pleasant green sauce with warm Thai flavors, like lemongrass and coconut, it makes for a pretty smooth journey.
Hot Ones Pickled Garlic Sriracha Hot Sauce (Season 26-29)
The newest sauce (18,000 SHU) to bear the "Hot Ones" brand, this contains exactly what it says on the bottle: pickled garlic and sriracha. The flavor is rounded out by a few additions, like dill and key lime, that brighten things up; hopefully, this one won't run out like Huy Fong did.
Elotes Loco Fire Edition Hot Sauce (Season 26)
You've heard of Trader Joe's Everything and the Elote dip – now how about elote in the form of a hot sauce? This is an adaptation of a previous recipe, made to be even hotter with the addition of ghost peppers, giving it a Scoville rating of 26,500; still, there's plenty of sweet corny goodness to cut through the burn.
Piko Peppers Volkano Hot Sauce (Season 26)
What's hotter than a habanero pepper? Well, a lot of other peppers, it turns out, but in this specific instance: three different kinds of habanero peppers! This sauce uses ground habanero, roasted habanero, and fermented habanero, creating a trifecta of heat (76,000 SHU) that catches you off guard.
Butterfly Bakery Hot House Hot Sauce (Season 26)
"You wouldn't think a butterfly could be so blazingly delightful," mused Bill Murray, as he ate this sauce. Then again, you wouldn't think a butt-kicking hot sauce could be sourced from Vermont, so there you go. A five-pepper blend melds with tomatoes, cilantro, and dill for a bright, herbaceous, and very spicy sauce (131,000 SHU).
Queen Majesty Sicilian Scorpion Hot Sauce (Season 26)
To our surprise, there actually are scorpions in Sicily – but the name for this sauce comes from the scorpion peppers used to make it. The tomato puree, not to mention the oregano and basil, add an Italian twist to this hot sauce (816,000 SHU) that you may very well enjoy before the heat flows in like lava from Mount Etna.
Shaquanda's Hot Tropic Hot Pepper Sauce (Season 27)
After a little bit of time away from the "Hot Ones" lineup, Shaquanda Coco Mulatta (aka drag queen Andre Springer) makes her triumphant return. This one (1,400 SHU) is, as the name implies, tropical, with a melange of sweet and citrusy fruit as well as some ginger and chili powder.
Seed Ranch Flavor Co Just Wingin' It Hot Sauce (Season 27)
The name suggests that this sauce should be used for wings (or tofu wing substitutes — this is a sauce designed for plant-based cooking, after all), but there are a few different kinds of sauce action going on here. There's lemon pepper, mustard and garlic, and even a bit of Indian spice. The result is something bold and eclectic (5,700 SHU) to coat your wings and/or wing-adjacent tofu sponges.
Alchemy Peppers Serrano Mango Hopp Sauce (Season 27)
You've probably never heard of hops being used in any context outside of brewing beer, but Alchemy Peppers might just change that. By using bright, citrus-like hops and melding them with serrano peppers and mango, the result is sweet, bright, and undeniably spicy (27,000 SHU). It's not turning copper into gold, but it's not bad.
Hook & Arrow Spicier Sauerkraut & Mustard Hot Sauce (Season 27)
Have you ever bitten into a hot dog and wished it bit back? Then you're in luck, because this sauce combines the flavors of sauerkraut and mustard into a bracing, jalapeño-forward sauce (51,000 SHU). It was designed to be eaten with kielbasa, but it'll go beautifully with hot dogs, too.
Puckerbutt Pepper Co ApricHot Sauce (Season 27)
ApricHot is another dispatch from the beautiful mind of Ed Currie, the pepper scientist who runs Puckerbutt Pepper Co. and created all sorts of diabolically hot peppers and sauces. This one has apricot to sweeten things up a little, and it may remind you a bit of Saucy Susan — if Saucy Susan could knock you back with over 100,000 Scovilles.
Torchbearer Sauces Sucker Punch Super Hot Sauce (Season 27)
Essentially a supercharged version of hot and sour sauce, this is a ruinously hot sauce that hits with a lip-puckering overture. Lime juice and citric acid lend it that deep sourness, before the reaper mash and some pepper powder turn up the heat enough to make you sweat through your undershirt.
Dawson's Coffee Date Hot Sauce (Season 28)
One more sauce from Dawson's, and this one is definitely on the mild side at 1,800 Scovilles – which isn't to say it's bland or unsatisfying. In fact, it takes inspiration from Turkish coffee, with sweet fruits and seasonings like pomegranate molasses completing the picture. Now that's what we call a Turkish delight.
Savir Foods Crema Macha Hot Sauce (Season 28)
No, not crema matcha –- increasingly expensive matcha may be in everything, but it hasn't shown up on a "Hot Ones" sauce just yet. This is actually an attempt at making something like a vegan aioli, which has the creamy consistency without, you know, the cream. Peruvian chilis and toasted sesame seeds are worked into garlic and avocado oil to get the job done and offer a Scoville rating of 5,500.
Chile Lengua De Fuego Passiflora Fire Hot Sauce (Season 28)
Another sauce from Chile Lengua De Fuego, although this one is a little less likely to set your tongue on fire at 28,000 Scovilles. It's still pretty hot, being made from Scotch Bonnets, but the passion fruit and smoked garlic make things a little more friendly.
Neil's Real Deal Chimichurri Habanero Hot Sauce (Season 28)
Inspired by chimichurri, an Argentinian sauce, this hot sauce courtesy of Neil's Real Deal is heavy on the garlic and the sweetness. It's not overly spicy (48,000 SHU), although there is a little bit of ghost pepper action going on, and ingredients like cucumber and fresh parsley add a bright, vegetal flavor.
Hawaiian Hot T's POG² Hot Sauce (Season 28)
This sauce, like fellow "Hot Ones" alumnus Adoboloco, comes to us from Hawaii, taking inspiration from the sweet passionfruit-orange-guava juice that's so popular there. (If you remember POGs, that's where they came from.) This sauce has plenty of spice to go with the sweetness, but it's hardly overbearing (110,000 SHU) to seasoned spice hounds.
Karma Sauce Funken Hot Yellow Edition Hot Sauce (Season 28)
Karma Sauce has made its presence known a few times over the course of "Hot Ones" history, with this particular sauce being quite popular among hot sauce fans. A combination of peppers, including the superhot yellow moruga scorpion pepper, is mixed with citrus flavors and a few different spices, giving it a Scoville rating of 670,000.
Piko Peppers Garlic Delight Hot Sauce (Season 29)
Just as Piko Peppers included three different methods of preparing habaneros in its previous "Hot Ones" sauce, this one has four different ways to use garlic: fresh, confit, dehydrated, and fried. The result is an incredibly deep garlic flavor, one that goes perfectly with this creamy sauce (1,900 SHU).
Quentin's White Hot Mustard Sauce (Season 29)
The latest in a long line of mustard-based sauces used on "Hot Ones," this one comes to us courtesy of Quentin's, a hot sauce company named after the founder's grandfather. Sweet, funky, and (thanks to a bit of ghost pepper) sneakily spicy at 25,000 Scovilles, this is a terrific option for a barbecue.
Smokin' Dragon Smoked Habanero & Peach Hot Sauce (Season 29)
The dragon on this sauce's label is not the fire-breathing beast of myth, but the more quotidian (yet no less impressive) komodo dragon. This sauce, as the name suggests, is made with habanero peppers and peaches, with a bit of brown sugar to lend a deeper sweetness to match the burn (38,000 SHU).
Sauce Leopard Homegrown Hell – Sichuan Tangerine Hot Sauce (Season 29)
The sauce may say that it's "homegrown," but the ingredients of this hell (if we can call it that) come from all across the globe, not just in Sauce Leopard's home of Denver. There are Sichuan peppers, common in Chinese cuisine; Fatalii peppers, developed in Africa; and tahini, common in Middle Eastern cuisine. It's heartwarming as well as tongue-warming (81,000 SHU).
Funky's Nirvana Hot Sauce (Season 29)
The previous Funky's hot sauce included here featured a cute fox mascot floating through space on the label; this one has him meditating, achieving nirvana. That is, we suppose, one word for the fire bomb waiting for you (120,000 SHU) once you crack this bad boy open. It's a little fruity and a little nutty (aren't we all?), but those Dragon's Breath chilis are no joke.
Butterfly Bakery Smoked Serrano Squash Reaper X Hot Sauce (Season 29)
The name might sound like a jumble of SEO, but this sauce has its head on straight: it's here to cause you pain, and it's pretty darn good at it. Hotter than even Taco Vibes Only, this sauce from Vermont's own Butterfly Bakery will lull you with sweet squash before unleashing the wrath of Pepper X — and 720,000 Scovilles — upon you.