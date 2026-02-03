The Complete List Of Every Hot Ones Hot Sauce From Every Season

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If "Hot Ones" offered nothing more than the sight of celebrities getting totally bodied by a bunch of ludicrously spicy chicken wings, it would still be worth watching. But the genius of the show is that it recognizes the power of hot sauce when paired with Sean Evans' startlingly well-researched questions.

Celebrities are asked thoughtful, unique questions — "You didn't ask me anything that I've ever been asked before," marveled John Mulaney — which they answer with the kind of candor that's only possible when you're absolutely off your face on hot wings. That's not to say the viral moments aren't delightful (insert Jennifer Lawrence frantically asking, "What do you mean?!" here), but they're only part of what makes "Hot Ones" such a phenomenon.

With that in mind, every sauce — from the mild hot sauces to ease guests into the interviews, to the million-Scoville behemoths at the end — serves a purpose. "Hot Ones" has used scores of different hot sauces over the course of its run, replacing most of them from season to season (although a few old reliables stick around). Here's a list of every single one, from mild to mind-blowing.