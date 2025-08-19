Bobby Flay's Favorite Hot Sauce Is Probably In Your Pantry Right Now
Bobby Flay has a straightforward philosophy when it comes to hot sauce: Cholula is the go-to. In an interview with Mashed, the celebrity chef named it his favorite among mass-market brands. "I like the roundness of the Cholula," he said.
If you're wondering what he means, "roundness" is chef talk for balance. Cholula is not too vinegary and not too spicy, with a smooth heat from piquín and árbol chiles. It lends a gentle kick that adds flavor without hijacking the dish, which is why Flay keeps it around. He's not alone — Cholula makes some of the most reliable and flavorful store-bought products, especially its Mild Salsa Verde, which ranked high on our list of best grocery store salsa verdes.
Whether you're putting hot sauce on eggs, tacos, or grilled steak, Cholula brings just enough heat without blowing out your taste buds. And for home cooks, that type of versatility matters. It's a bottle that's widely available and works across dozens of dishes, so it's easy to see why Cholula hot sauce is Flay's favorite.
When to reach for another hot sauce (and when to stick with Cholula)
Cholula might be Bobby Flay's favorite for summertime barbecues, but he surely doesn't use the same hot sauce for everything. If you're craving fiery intensity or a specific flavor profile — like smoky chipotle, fermented funk, or fruity heat — it's worth stocking a few bottles beyond your everyday go-to. One of these hot sauces that deserves to be a new classic is a good place to start.
As far as other brands go, Tabasco brings vinegar tang to burgers and fried chicken, and sriracha hits sweet and garlicky on rice bowls and noodles. Gochujang-based sauces add fermented depth to roasted vegetables and savory stews, while fruit-forward blends (think pineapple-habanero) bring fire with a little finesse to wings and grilled meats.
The truth is, no single bottle can do it all, which is why it's worth building out your hot sauce bench. Although, we have to say, if you're looking for a reliable everyday option, be like Bobby and choose Cholula. It's approachable, flavorful, and always ready to get the hot sauce job done.