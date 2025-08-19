Bobby Flay's Favorite Hot Sauce Is Probably In Your Pantry Right Now

Bobby Flay has a straightforward philosophy when it comes to hot sauce: Cholula is the go-to. In an interview with Mashed, the celebrity chef named it his favorite among mass-market brands. "I like the roundness of the Cholula," he said.

If you're wondering what he means, "roundness" is chef talk for balance. Cholula is not too vinegary and not too spicy, with a smooth heat from piquín and árbol chiles. It lends a gentle kick that adds flavor without hijacking the dish, which is why Flay keeps it around. He's not alone — Cholula makes some of the most reliable and flavorful store-bought products, especially its Mild Salsa Verde, which ranked high on our list of best grocery store salsa verdes.

Whether you're putting hot sauce on eggs, tacos, or grilled steak, Cholula brings just enough heat without blowing out your taste buds. And for home cooks, that type of versatility matters. It's a bottle that's widely available and works across dozens of dishes, so it's easy to see why Cholula hot sauce is Flay's favorite.