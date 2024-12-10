How North Carolina Became Home To An Iconic Cowboy Hot Sauce

Texas looms large as a symbol of everything big and bold about America. Everything's bigger there, and we're implored not to mess with it — and, of course, we ought to remember the Alamo. It's such a potent symbol that there's a whole chain of steakhouses themed after it, even though said steakhouse was founded in Indiana by a guy from Kentucky. And one of the most notable foodstuffs named after Texas, one you can find in the sauce aisle of just about any supermarket, was in fact formulated in North Carolina.

Texas Pete, one of the ten most popular hot sauces in America, is easy to recognize: it's the fire truck red sauce that has a label with a cowboy throwing a lasso. As hot sauces go, it's pretty tame, only registering about 750 on the Scoville scale. But that didn't stop it from being named after a state known for its spice.