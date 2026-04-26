Here's How To Actually Build A Tolerance For Spicy Food

It's common knowledge that eating foods with a high spice level is not an endeavor for everyone. Some people loathe the feeling of their mouths being burned to a crisp, while others seem completely unbothered by the effect of the spice. This vast difference in experiences certainly causes one to wonder what exactly happens when spicy food collides with taste buds, and why.

The culprit of that feeling of smoldering heat that hits your mouth, and even travels down your throat at times is something called capsaicin. Capsaicin is a chemical that attaches to a part of your taste buds, called TRPV1. This essentially acts like a temperature gauge. When the capsaicin meets with the TRPV1 receptor, it causes the gauge to go a bit wacky and start flagging much lower temperatures as high heat. This is what then sends up the red flags to your brain, alerting it that your mouth might be on fire.

As unpleasant as this sensation is, you can actually dull this chemical reaction (and the pain it causes) through using certain methods, which in turn builds your tolerance for spicy foods. To find the best ways to do this, we turned to expert chef Latoya Flagon, who is the owner of Twist Catering. She has provided us with valuable insights into the methods that will actually work and the secrets behind building up a spice tolerance. With a little perseverance and dedication, you'll be downing hot sauces in the blink of an eye.