This Is What Happens To Your Body (And Brain) When You Eat Spicy Food

News flash: Your mouth isn't actually on fire when eating spicy foods, but your brain certainly tells you it is. Spicy foods sound off fire alarms in the brain, leading to all sorts of extreme — and sometimes comical — reactions to the heat. But what if I told you there's actually no heat in spicy peppers at all? The chemical capsaicin — found in most chili peppers — tricks our brains into thinking there's heat in our bite.

When we eat something spicy, capsaicin glues itself onto pain receptors on our tongue called TRPV1s. These receptors turn on when our bodies experience extreme temperatures. Because capsaicin mimics blazing heat, the receptors report to the brain that we've consumed something dangerous and threatening. To counteract this threat, the brain communicates with the body and screams "SOS! Cool down!" Even though the heat is an illusion, the capsaicin's trick sends our bodies into full meltdown mode (pun intended) — we sweat, tear up, and turn red.

Capsaicin doesn't stop its trajectory at your tongue; it latches onto more TRPV1 receptors along your digestive tract. Short-term, this can prompt digestive distress like vomiting, increase your heart rate, and can even cause anaphylactic shock for highly-sensitive individuals. Long-term, consuming extremely spicy food — or spicy food in excess — can produce stomach ulcers, induce insomnia, and reduce senses of taste and flavor (but as painful as a really hot pepper might feel, it won't kill you). So with all of this being said, why do people allow themselves to endure such torture when eating spicy foods? The answer rests in the brain's reward center.