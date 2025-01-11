Can Eating A Really Hot Pepper Kill You?

Have you ever heard the saying, "Too much of anything is bad?" Whether it's sugary, savory, or spicy, sometimes we must remember moderation, even if it's delicious. I love everything spicy, and I religiously watch the "Hot Ones" challenge and giggle at celebrities who can't handle the heat. Clearly, hot peppers affect people in different ways. While no one is dying from the amount of hot sauce on a few air-fried chicken wings or a single hot pepper, there is a chance that they can be deadly if too many of them are consumed.

Before you panic and wonder if you were ever close to death by hot peppers, know there's a slim chance of it happening. There are thousands of pepper varieties worldwide – ranging from mild and sweet to extremely hot and unbearable. Even for the spiciest kind — ghost peppers — you would have to consume a few pounds at once in order to be at risk of dying.