Can Eating A Really Hot Pepper Kill You?
Have you ever heard the saying, "Too much of anything is bad?" Whether it's sugary, savory, or spicy, sometimes we must remember moderation, even if it's delicious. I love everything spicy, and I religiously watch the "Hot Ones" challenge and giggle at celebrities who can't handle the heat. Clearly, hot peppers affect people in different ways. While no one is dying from the amount of hot sauce on a few air-fried chicken wings or a single hot pepper, there is a chance that they can be deadly if too many of them are consumed.
Before you panic and wonder if you were ever close to death by hot peppers, know there's a slim chance of it happening. There are thousands of pepper varieties worldwide – ranging from mild and sweet to extremely hot and unbearable. Even for the spiciest kind — ghost peppers — you would have to consume a few pounds at once in order to be at risk of dying.
Eating a lot of hot peppers can have unpleasant side effects
In general, you would have to consume 2% of your body weight in hot peppers to be in danger, but you will definitely feel an unpleasant reaction well before that. Spicy foods can prompt side effects like abdominal pain, vomiting, chest pain, and headache, which would all be a good indication to take a break. There's also that burning spicy flavor, which is actually your mouth's reaction to a type of pain caused by a chemical called capsaicin. If you start to worry that you're overdoing it and putting yourself at risk, keep this tip in mind: Eat in moderation, and listen to what your body is telling you.
To leave things on a positive note, a 2006 study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition found that the capsaicin in hot peppers can actually prevent and heal gastric ulcers. Plus, they are tasty in so many dishes and drinks. So eat hot peppers if you'd like, but maybe don't compete in chili pepper eating competitions.