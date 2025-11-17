13 Different Mayonnaise Variations You Can Find Around The World

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mayo is arguably one of the most divisive condiments. Some people won't touch the stuff, while others drown their food in it. But, if you love this creamy sauce, we've got great news: there are plenty of variations you haven't tried!

First things first, mayo isn't just any creamy spread. There are rules about what can and cannot be labeled as mayonnaise. According to federal regulations, mayonnaise must contain at least 65% oil, an acidifying component such as vinegar or lemon juice, and egg yolk. In the United States, mayo has a thick consistency, often requiring a knife to spread. It's creamy yet mild, with a slightly tangy taste that blends well with many savory dishes.

These 13 different mayonnaise variations have a similar enough consistency to be used as spreads or dips, or as an ingredient in salad dressing. To stay consistent, our list focuses on mayonnaise variations that also contain oil, egg yolk, and vinegar as primary components. However, they may be used in different ratios or mixed with other ingredients. A few recipes only differ slightly from American mayo, while others include wildly unique ingredient combinations. Some use mayo as a base, but have taken such a detour that they've formed a new sauce altogether. So, whether you're looking to spice up homemade mayo or simply want to purchase an interesting new condiment, the following options offer the perfect inspiration.