When I make egg salad at home, it's a meticulous act. I'm perfectly hard-boiling the eggs. I'm getting fresh, crunchy, seedless cucumbers to chop up. I'm reaching for the good Dijon mustard. I'm sprinkling in a healthy pinch of salt and at least three to four grinds of freshly cracked black pepper. And last, but in no way the least, I'm using the best possible mayonnaise. That, my friends, is Kewpie mayo.

There's a lot of discussion in these mayonnaise-loving streets about which brand reigns supreme. Duke's, an American classic with a cult-like following, gets a lot of attention, and it's valid. Duke's has an incredible flavor and a wonderfully creamy texture, making it a great companion in an egg salad. Hellman's, another American pantry staple, is mild but still delivers a creamy, delightful result. And Miracle Whip? Get OUT of here. This is an adult conversation. Miracle Whip is child's play.

Kewpie is a brand of Japanese mayonnaise that, after you try it for the first time, will have you wondering what evil forces have had you only eating American mayonnaise up until now. Unlike American mayonnaise, which uses whole eggs, Kewpie mayo only uses egg yolks, resulting in a creamy, velvety, almost custard-like texture. In addition to vegetable oil, Kewpie also uses its own proprietary vinegar, an apple juice and malt blend, to give the mayonnaise just the right amount of tang. Finally, a little bit of MSG (monosodium glutamate), a kitchen staple, in the mix gives Kewpie its unmistakably savory, umami flavor that makes Duke's and Hellman's seem sad and bland in comparison. Because they are.