The Simple Way To Transform Mayo Into A Garlicky Aioli

Crushed garlic cloves are the key to an easy peel-and-mince and will help you get a good aioli flavor with less effort. Remove two or three cloves from your whole garlic bulb, smash them with the flat side of a kitchen knife, and remove the loosened peel. Another easy garlic peeling hack is to flatten the bulb to separate the cloves and then give them a hard shake inside a sealed container until the peel falls away.

Sprinkle a pinch of salt in with your diced garlic and use the flat side of the knife again to smear the garlic into a fine paste on your board. This may take a few minutes, but working the garlic this way will reduce the strong, bitter taste and leave you with a delicious aromatic base. You don't want a chunky garlic sauce as this will contain pockets of overpowering flavor. If you have a mortar and pestle at home, this is a great tool for effectively mashing garlic.

Once smooth, scrape your garlic paste into a small bowl along with roughly 1 cup of mayonnaise, 2 ½ teaspoons of fresh lemon juice, and around ¼ teaspoon salt. Mix this until thoroughly blended. Cover the dish and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to let the flavors settle, then enjoy with some crispy bread and salad or as an unconventional dip for mozzarella sticks.