The Highest-Rated Barbecue Sauces You've Probably Never Heard Of
We all know about the standard barbecue sauces lining every grocery store shelf, but if you're a BBQ enthusiast like us, you probably wonder what's out there beyond the horizon. Many of us share Mark Zuckerberg's love for Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce, as well as other well-known store-bought BBQ concoctions from major brands like KC Masterpiece or Kraft, but our taste buds sometimes get bored with the same old thing.
Can you relate? If so, you're in the right place. We're searching past the typical store-bought BBQ sauce lineup to reach for bold and tasty brands that you may not be familiar with. From expensive award-winning varieties to lesser-priced options that are no less delicious, we're providing all the info you need to switch up the flavor at your next cookout. Join us as we slather on the details about the highest-rated BBQ sauces you've probably never heard of.
Dreamland BBQ Sauce
If you're from Alabama, you probably already know why Dreamland BBQ Sauce made the list. If not, don't worry — we're here to fill you in. Dreamland Bar-B-Que is a renowned establishment founded in Tuscaloosa, Alabama back in 1958. The company's food is so delicious that it's been ranked among the best BBQ restaurants in the nation by Forbes and USA Today. As a vinegar-based condiment kissed with heat and sweetness, Dreamland BBQ Sauce is a barbecue lover's dream come true. Just know that the sauce tends to be a bit on the thinner side, which may be a bit off-putting for some.
Snag a 32-ounce bottle of Dreamland Bar-B-Que Sauce on Amazon, but be sure to note its price beforehand. While Amazon prices often fluctuate, the cost was around $17 a bottle at the time of this article's publication. This might seem like a lot at first blush, but for a larger-sized bottle like this, the price ends up being around 54 cents per ounce, which — when compared with the prices of other brands — isn't too bad of a deal for a great barbecue sauce.
Charlie Vergos Rendezvous Memphis Original Barbecue Sauce
Charlie Vergos Rendezvous barbecue sauce hails from Memphis, and is insanely popular, according to Amazon reviews. This BBQ sauce is front and center at the basement restaurant known as "The Rendezvous" in Memphis, Tennessee. According to the label on the bottle, the ingredients are pretty minimal, with many of the additions being commonplace items you'd be likely to find in your pantry, like tomato puree, sugar, hot sauce, and spices. Furthermore, you won't find any high-fructose corn syrup in this product, which is quite a feat considering the many BBQ sauces that include it.
Customers sing the praises of Charlie Vergos Rendezvous BBQ sauce, describing it as tangy with a little heat, and not too sweet. One commenter claimed to give the sauce as a Christmas gift — it's really that good. The only complaint we can find is that some customers think the price is a little steep. At the time of publication, a three-pack of 18-ounce bottles of Charlie Vergos Rendezvous barbecue sauce on Amazon was going for around $26.50, meaning that each ounce costs about 50 cents. Honestly, this price isn't too bad, considering the cost per ounce. After all, good barbecue sauce is worth the investment, isn't it?
Mr. Spice Honey BBQ
Organic, no fat, and salt-free? Count us in. The honey BBQ sauce from Mr. Spice is a great option for people who are on restricted-sodium diets. According to fans, the flavor of this BBQ sauce is amazing, and the fact that it has minimal sodium isn't noticeable in terms of taste.
Customer feedback notes that this barbecue sauce is equally enjoyable for those who prefer less salt and those who love salt, making it a versatile choice for ribs, steak, burgers, and chicken. The sauce is described as sweet and delicious, and does not interfere with other seasonings you may use on meat, thus providing more control over how salty your dish turns out.
At the time of publication, a 13.5-ounce bottle of Mr. Spice Honey BBQ on Amazon went for $11.48, meaning you'll pay a little over 85 cents per ounce. Compared to other barbecue-sauce brands, this cost is a bit high — but because of the organic ingredients and its unique nature as a salt-free alternative, a bit of a price difference is to be expected.
Blues Hog Champions' Blend and Smokey Mountain BBQ Sauce
The team behind Blues Hog has taken the top spot in the prestigious Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, and with an accolade like that, we're willing to recommend the brand's Champions' Blend and Smokey Mountain barbecue sauces. People go gaga over both flavors, with some preferring the Champions' Blend over the Smokey Mountain variety, and vice versa.
Though fans may disagree as to which of these sauces is actually best, barbecue lovers are in unison when stating that the flavor of this brand's products is incredible. These sauces are described as leaning toward the sweeter side without going too far. One thing to note is that Blues Hog sauces can be thinner than products by other brands. Nevertheless, if your aim is to inject your ribs, steak, and other foods with high-quality flavor, Blues Hog barbecue sauces are a solid choice. Amazon offers Blues Hog Smokey Mountain and Champions' Blend in a two-pack of 24-ounce bottles for $23.65 at the time of publication, costing approximately 49 cents per ounce. Not bad!
Capital City Sweet Hot Mambo Sauce
Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Arsha Jones is the creator of Capital City Mambo Sauce, and she wanted others to have a taste of the distinctly flavorful sauce that she grew up eating. Both the mild and sweet-hot versions of Capital City Mambo Sauce are available for purchase, though be advised that this isn't exactly a BBQ product. Instead, expect this to be more of an all-purpose option to be used on everything from chicken, ribs, steak, fish, and even fries. Several customers refer to the sweet-hot variety as a BBQ sauce because they use it as such, and claim it does a darn good job adding flavor to barbecued meat.
Of course, not everyone will consider Capital City Sweet Hot Mambo Sauce as a BBQ condiment, especially considering that its primary ingredient is ketchup. Still, if you know, you know — even McDonald's offered a new mambo sauce in 2023. Delivering a uniquely D.C.-style depth to your barbecue meat, Amazon offers Capital City Mambo Sauce, providing shoppers with the opportunity to snag a two-pack that includes bottles of the 12-ounce sweet-hot and mild varieties for $16.99, breaking down to a cost of nearly 71 cents per ounce.
PS Seasoning Cherry Bomb BBQ Sauce
Cherries in barbecue sauce? Yep, and it's delish. This may not seem to be a likely pairing, but the cherry flavor in PS Seasoning Cherry Bomb melds deliciously with barbecued meat. Each bottle has cherry juice and morsels packed inside — but the fun doesn't stop there. We're happy to inform you that unlike many other BBQ sauces, PS Seasoning Cherry Bomb doesn't contain high-fructose corn syrup, and is free of artificial flavors and colors. What's not to love?
As for customer feedback, let's just say it's that negative reviews are few. While initial apprehension was expressed at the thought of adding a cherry-flavored BBQ sauce to meat, overall customers repeatedly praise this product after trying it. We found PS Seasoning Cherry Bomb on Amazon offered in a hefty 19.7-ounce bottle for $14.99 at the time of publication, meaning that each ounce was priced a little over 76 cents.
The Tailgate Foodie White Lightning Alabama White BBQ Sauce
If you're a classic barbecue sauce traditionalist, you're probably wary of white sauces. We get it. Still, if you're ever willing to venture beyond the ordinary, the White Lightning Alabama White BBQ Sauce by The Tailgate Foodie is the one to add to your cart. This top-rated barbecue sauce is not only distinct, but gets high marks in terms of flavor and dipping consistency. According to fans, this white BBQ sauce tastes amazing on just about anything, but packs a serious punch of flavor when squirted over chicken, burgers, or pulled pork. People not only use this condiment as a BBQ sauce, but also as a dip for fries, a spread for sandwiches, and even as a dressing for coleslaw.
Want to know how to make Alabama white BBQ sauce? The secret lies in the use of mayonnaise as its base. The Tailgate Foodie's White Lightning sauce also includes apple cider vinegar, molasses, brown mustard, and a handful of other yummy ingredients and spices, all working together to explain why this condiment has garnered so much positive attention. Of course, the origins of Alabama white barbecue sauce go back well before The Tailgate Foodie made this version; credit for the first recipe goes to a chef named Bob Gibson, who first concocted it back in the 1920s. A century later, you can buy The Tailgate Foodie's White Lightning barbecue sauce on Amazon for $12.99 per 13.75-ounce squeeze bottle, which comes out to around 94 cents per ounce.
Date Lady BBQ Sauce
Another organic product made without high-fructose corn syrup, Date Lady BBQ Sauce is also gluten-free and vegan. Now, before you go running away, this untraditional condiment garners great reviews, even though it's healthier than your average BBQ sauce. Containing no added sugars and sweetened with dates, Date Lady BBQ Sauce holds its own in terms of flavor, and has the fans to prove it. People love this BBQ sauce, stating that it is delicious, thick, and, best of all, very healthy. Patrons love the fact that it only contains natural sugars, is low in sodium, and has no artificial ingredients. The consensus is that Date Lady BBQ Sauce tastes surprisingly scrumptious, considering its benefits.
All in all, though it may not be everyone's cup of tea, Date Lady BBQ Sauce is an awesome option for those looking to nix added sugar and enjoy BBQ flavor on the regular as a part of a healthy or restrictive diet. A two-pack of 13.8-ounce bottles of Date Lady BBQ Sauce is sold on Amazon for $24.49 at the time of publication, costing approximately 89 cents per ounce.
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce
Okay, so maybe this isn't your traditional BBQ sauce, but who cares? Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce is highly rated, even though its flavor deviates from the norm. According to the developers of this brand, Bachan's products are made with non-GMO ingredients in small batches, and are free of preservatives or additives. The sauces are prepared as an authentic Japanese family recipe, and infused with the beautiful Asian flavors of soy, mirin, ginger, garlic, and other traditional ingredients.
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce is sold on Amazon in a variety of flavors and packages, including a two-pack containing a 17-ounce bottle of the original flavor and a 16-ounce bottle of the hot and spicy option offered for $23.98, together coming out to about 73 cents per ounce. People absolutely love the flavor, with one customer comparing this product's taste to teriyaki sauce due to its deep and complex characteristics. If you're ready to break away from the mundane and sample something new, Bachan's Japanese BBQ Sauce might just be for you.
Elijah's Xtreme BBQ Sauce
Elijah's Xtreme BBQ Sauce has that name for a reason — the brand boasts a very unconventional approach, proudly incorporating extremely hot peppers into their products. Though the company features several sauce types in its repertoire, its barbecue sauce flavors are the ones we want to highlight. At the time of publication, Elijah's Xtreme barbecue sauces were featured in two main flavors: Beer Bacon Maple and Bourbon Blueberry Chipotle. Judging by the names alone, we knew these flavors would either turn out to be the boss of the sauce or a major flop. Thankfully, both sauces receive rave reviews, meaning that you can confidently grace any of your barbecued meats with either one and expect nothing but compliments.
So, what exactly do customers have to say? One buyer claims not to be a big barbecue fan, but states that this sauce is delectable enough to eat right off the spoon. Another commenter said that although the blueberry-flavored sauce is a bit runny, it has a nice flavor, and is an interesting take on traditional BBQ taste. It's said repeatedly that both types of Elijah's Xtreme BBQ Sauce make excellent gifts, so all in all, most seem pleased with this product. A two-pack including 12-ounce bottles of both types of Elijah's Xtreme BBQ Sauce is sold on Amazon for $19.99 at the time of publication, making each ounce a little over 83 cents.
Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce
This rundown features many unique and critically acclaimed BBQ sauces, quite a few of which have a higher price tag than most store-bought BBQ sauces you typically find on supermarket shelves. However, what about when you just want a great-tasting, affordable option without any icky ingredients? Is that so much to ask?
Not for Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce, it isn't. This is the first time we've heard of the brand, but plenty of people have caught wind of this underdog BBQ competitor, and they have great things to say. First and foremost, this is an affordable brand — a massive 40-ounce bottle of Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce is sold on Amazon for $13.49 as of the time of publication, coming out to just under 34 cents per ounce. Head Country is also made without high-fructose corn syrup, automatically giving it high marks in our book.
But the good stuff doesn't stop there. Customers are enamored with this find. According to reviewers, Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce tastes incredible, offering the perfect balance of sweetness and heat. One patron even states that the sauce is so good that they order it by the gallon. Whether slathered on burgers, ribs, or chicken, almost everyone agrees that Head Country is the real deal. Just note that this sauce is a bit thinner than a few of the others on the market — but it remains an awesome sauce, nonetheless!
Meat Mitch WHOMP! BBQ Sauce
If the name of this sauce gives you a good chuckle, wait until its flavor hits your taste buds. Meat Mitch WHOMP! BBQ Sauce is vinegar-based, uniquely named, and much-loved among BBQ sauce fans, most of whom have given it high ratings for awesome flavor. The sauce contains no high-fructose corn syrup, and its namesake creator hails from Kansas City. The brand claims to be true champions of barbecue flavor, backed by BBQ competition awards. But enough about the company bragging about itself. What are customers saying?
Many barbecue aficionados agree that Meat Mitch's WHOMP! BBQ sauce is delicious, with several claiming that it's their favorite BBQ sauce of all time. In fact, there were hardly any negative reviews about this sauce, with the biggest gripe being that the price is a bit steep compared to other sauces on the market. A 21-ounce bottle of Meat Mitch WHOMP! BBQ Sauce is offered on Amazon for $16.49 as of publication time, meaning it costs about 81 cents per ounce. Even so, Meat Mitch is a great pick.
Kosmos Q Cherry Habanero BBQ Sauce
We've got another highly rated cherry BBQ sauce headed your way — but this time, the recommendation packs the heat. Kosmos Q Cherry Habanero BBQ Sauce is a play on fruity flavor similar to the PS Seasonings Cherry Bomb barbecue sauce option, though this selection approaches BBQ with a slightly different flavor profile. Customers state that this sauce provides both a little heat and a little sweetness, and has the perfect depth of character for wings, ribs, pulled pork, and other meats. We also love that this sauce contains no high-fructose corn syrup and contains straightforward ingredients.
Just know that BBQ sauce this good is going to cost you. A 14-ounce bottle of Kosmos Q Cherry Habanero BBQ Sauce is on Amazon priced at $19.95 at the time of publication, which is about $1.43 per ounce, making it the most expensive BBQ sauce on this list.
Jack Stack Kansas City Original BBQ Sauce
Kansas City-style BBQ sauce is known for being unique. Its rich texture and decadently sweet flavor distinguish it from other sauces. If you love this taste, you'll love Jack Stack Kansas City Original BBQ Sauce. It's this trademark taste that earns Jack Stack its good reputation amongst fans — the company was founded in Kansas City, and is one of the best when it comes to perfecting true KC taste.
Of course, visiting one of Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue restaurants to savor the BBQ yourself would be ideal, but you can just as easily sample its unique and sought-after flavor right in the comfort of your own home. We found Jack Stack Kansas City Original BBQ Sauce on Amazon, where a two-pack of 18-ounce bottles sells for $19.99. Per ounce, you'll pay about 56 cents per bottle this way, which is neither the most expensive nor the cheapest we've seen. In any event, patrons love this mouthwatering BBQ sauce, with locals giving it top ratings terms of flavor. Its tangy-sweet flavor tastes incredible on Kansas City burnt ends (and we're pretty sure it would also work well on budget burnt ends made with cut hot dogs), along with any other type of barbecued meat you want to slather it on.