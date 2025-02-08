What Makes South Carolina Barbecue So Deliciously Unique?
As a barbecue fanatic, I enjoy trying various barbecue styles, sauces, and quirks from all over the nation. For example, I like to eat white bread with Texas barbecue and indulge in Kansas City barbecue's richly sauced meats. That being said, South Carolina barbecue is a newly discovered favorite of mine. I love it for a very simple reason: The state doesn't have just one great barbecue sauce, it has four of them!
We're often told that quality is more important than quantity. Happily, South Carolina barbecue offers both; all four sauces are amazing in their own right, each providing a unique, flavor-packed experience. We're talking everything from rich mustard blends to tangy, vinegar-based sauces that are similar to the original versions of barbecue sauce that were made many years ago. Want a sauce with a bold kick, a hint of sweetness, or a balance of both? You can have it all down in South Carolina. That's what sets this state apart from the rest of the barbecue world.
What are the four sauces?
South Carolina's four famous barbecue sauces are: mustard-based, vinegar and pepper, light tomato, and heavy tomato. The mustard-based sauce, also called "Carolina gold," is probably the most popular of the four. It's tangy and a little sweet thanks to the mix of mustard, sugar, and vinegar that it contains. Because of this flavor, Carolina gold pairs perfectly with pulled pork, grilled chicken, or smoked sausages.
The vinegar and pepper sauce brings a different energy. It's thinner than most other barbecue sauces and isn't overly sweet. Instead, it has a sharp, acidic profile that goes well with slow-cooked pork. This sauce can be used as a "mop sauce" to add flavor during cooking or as a finishing sauce. (Try serving some alongside a slow-cooked pork sandwich.)
The light tomato sauce combines the tanginess of vinegar and the sweetness of ketchup, resulting in a well-balanced sauce. It's thinner than the heavy tomato sauce but still provides a touch of body. This makes it an ideal companion for ribs, grilled vegetables, and even brisket, a meat that's not suited to cooking on the grill. Its subtle sweetness complements the smoky flavor of the food without overpowering it.
Finally, South Carolina's heavy tomato sauce is rich, thick, and hearty. It resembles the Kansas City-style barbecue sauces many people are familiar with. However, this sauce has a South Carolinian twist thanks to the inclusion of vinegar and spices. These ingredients give it an incredibly complex flavor. This sauce clings beautifully to ribs, chicken wings, or even burgers. It's smoky, sweet, and alarmingly good.
The history of these sauces
The unique barbecue flavors of South Carolina are deeply rooted in the state's history, and each sauce reflects a distinct chapter of the state's culinary story. Carolina gold owes its origins to German immigrants who settled in the state. Mustard was a staple in German cooking, and when these immigrants adapted local recipes they created a tangy, golden sauce that has since become synonymous with South Carolina barbecue. On the other hand, the vinegar and pepper sauce has its roots in Native American barbecuing traditions which colonists adopted for themselves. This sauce has remained largely unchanged over time and is considered the purest expression of South Carolina's historical barbecue style.
The light tomato sauce came along later, after tomato ketchup had become a common ingredient in the United States. This sauce was likely invented when cooks added a little ketchup to vinegar-based sauces, softening the tangy flavor with just a bit of sweetness. On the other hand, the heavy tomato sauce was widely popularized by large corporations such as The Kraft Heinz Company during the 20th century. This sauce was probably inspired by the Kansas City-style barbecue sauces that gained popularity during the 1900s.