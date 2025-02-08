What Makes South Carolina Barbecue So Deliciously Unique?

South Carolina's four famous barbecue sauces are: mustard-based, vinegar and pepper, light tomato, and heavy tomato. The mustard-based sauce, also called "Carolina gold," is probably the most popular of the four. It's tangy and a little sweet thanks to the mix of mustard, sugar, and vinegar that it contains. Because of this flavor, Carolina gold pairs perfectly with pulled pork, grilled chicken, or smoked sausages.

The vinegar and pepper sauce brings a different energy. It's thinner than most other barbecue sauces and isn't overly sweet. Instead, it has a sharp, acidic profile that goes well with slow-cooked pork. This sauce can be used as a "mop sauce" to add flavor during cooking or as a finishing sauce. (Try serving some alongside a slow-cooked pork sandwich.)

The light tomato sauce combines the tanginess of vinegar and the sweetness of ketchup, resulting in a well-balanced sauce. It's thinner than the heavy tomato sauce but still provides a touch of body. This makes it an ideal companion for ribs, grilled vegetables, and even brisket, a meat that's not suited to cooking on the grill. Its subtle sweetness complements the smoky flavor of the food without overpowering it.

Finally, South Carolina's heavy tomato sauce is rich, thick, and hearty. It resembles the Kansas City-style barbecue sauces many people are familiar with. However, this sauce has a South Carolinian twist thanks to the inclusion of vinegar and spices. These ingredients give it an incredibly complex flavor. This sauce clings beautifully to ribs, chicken wings, or even burgers. It's smoky, sweet, and alarmingly good.