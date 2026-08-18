What's New At Kroger In August 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
Some stores are really rushing the fall season this year, what with Sam's Club offering pumpkin bars in July and Kroger already bringing out its pumpkin pie (it's still one of the bakery pies we'll be hunting down on our next shopping trip). Luckily, most of the new items this month aren't forcing fall down our throats. Pumpkin spice is basically the official autumnal flavor, and most of the recently introduced items seem to be free of its influence. (Thanks, Kroger, but we're perfectly happy to hold off the annual onslaught until September.)
So, what does August look like if spelled out in new products? There doesn't appear to be any overarching theme. A rather summery beverage has arrived late on store shelves but so has a new line of soups all set for sweater weather. There's even an ingredient that has us looking toward Thanksgiving, which is still a long way off. For the most part, however, this month's offerings are the kind of seasonally non-partisan items that can be enjoyed any time of year.
Arnold Palmer minus the sugar
The Arnold Palmer is an iconic drink combo created by the golfer of the same name, and is so widely known now that premixed versions often sit right alongside iced tea and lemonade in the grocery store's refrigerated case. Usually this drink is off-limits for anyone watching their sugar intake, but the new Kroger Zero Sugar Iced Tea Lemonade doesn't contain this forbidden ingredient. Instead, the beverage consists of black tea and lemon sweetened with sucralose.
Purchase a 64-ounce bottle of Kroger Zero Sugar Iced Tea Lemonade at Kroger for $2.99.
Bread-inspired crackers
Crackers and bread have more in common than you might think. While the former are hard and crunchy and the latter soft and squishy, they're made from many of the same ingredients. So, it wasn't such a stretch for Kroger to adapt two popular bread types into cracker flavors.
Purchase 5-ounce boxes of Sweet Style Cornbread Crackers and Rosemary Sourdough Crackers for $3.19 each at Kroger.
Cheesy spinach dip
Spinach artichoke dip is a retro dish that combines Mediterranean flavors with mid-century cocktail party culture. Kroger's take on this appetizer is the Private Selection Spinach Artichoke & Feta Dip with Neufchatel and Parmesan Cheese, and the name describes exactly what you're getting (in detail). The only thing it doesn't tell you is what to dip, but the product works with anything from potato or tortilla chips to sliced baguettes, pita triangles, and crudites.
Purchase a 10-ounce tub of Private Selection Spinach Artichoke & Feta Dip at Kroger for $6.49.
Crunchy casserole toppers
Some might say the biggest mistake you could make with green bean casserole is serving the dish at all, but others consider it de rigueur for Thanksgiving. Everyone would agree, though, that a crunchy, flavorful topping is absolutely essential since otherwise all you have is mushy green beans floating in canned soup. At Kroger, you'll now find a choice of budget-friendly toppings that would work well for the dish. The crispy onions will appeal to traditionalists, while the crispy jalapeños are meant for those who prefer something spicier.
Purchase 4-ounce pouches of Kroger Crispy Onions or Kroger Crispy Jalapeños for $2.49.
Dessert for breakfast
Toaster pastries are usually considered a breakfast item, but Kroger Frosted Cookies and Créme Toaster Treats have distinctly dessert-like vibes. The exterior is chocolate, the filling is white and creamy (or créme-y), and the white frosting topping is dusted with chocolate cookie crumbs. These pastries make a pretty sweet start to the day, and a pair of them will provide about a third of your daily iron along with significant amounts of thiamin and niacin.
Purchase a 12-count box of Kroger Frosted Cookies and Créme Toaster Treats at Kroger for $2.49.
Fiber-rich, gluten-free cookies
Most cookies are loaded with sugar but this isn't the case with Simple Truth Gluten Free Oatmeal Bites, nor do these nutritious treats include any sugar substitutes since the sweetening comes solely from dried fruit, including coconut, cranberries, dates, and raisins. Flax and chia seeds add fiber, while olive and coconut oil provide some healthy fat.
Purchase a 5-ounce package of Simple Truth Gluten Free Oatmeal Bites at Kroger for $6.99.
A freeze-dried fruit selection
Freeze dried fruits are full of fiber and make a great shelf-stable emergency food to keep in your car or pantry. Their super-dry consistency also makes them a baking hero. Alex Guarnaschelli uses them for mess-free fruit pancakes, but they can also be added to cake batter, cookie dough, and frosting without messing up the moisture balance. Kroger's Simple Truth label now offers three different varieties of this product: strawberries and mangos, bananas, and strawberries.
Purchase a 1-ounce bag of Simple Truth Freeze Dried Strawberries and Mangos or a 1.5-ounce bag of Simple Truth Freeze Dried Bananas for $5.99 each, or a 2.1-ounce bag of Simple Truth Freeze-Dried Strawberries Multipack for $7.49 at Kroger.
A fresh new granola flavor
Kroger Strawberry Vanilla Granola is the latest addition to the store's cereal offerings and makes a great breakfast alone with milk or sprinkled over a fruit bowl or yogurt parfait. Additionally, it can add some sweet crunch to pancakes, cakes, and cookies or be used as an ice cream topper.
Purchase an 11-ounce pouch of Kroger Strawberry Vanilla Granola at Kroger for $2.99.
A gourmet take on canned peaches
Private Selection Peach Halves with Almonds are a far cry from your typical canned peaches. For one thing, they come in a glass jar. For another, they're packed in a light syrup which has an amaretto flavor. They'd pair perfectly with slow cooker pork and could also be used to make amazing peach cobbler.
Purchase a 33-ounce jar of Private Selection Peach Halves with Almonds at Kroger for $8.99.
New Private Selection pizzas
Thin crust pizza is not only lighter and less filling than breadier 'zas, but the less crust there is the more you taste the toppings. Kroger is now offering two such pizzas under its gourmet Private Selection label. The 16.4-ounce Italian Sausage Thin Crust Pizza is pretty straightforward, while the 19.75-ounce Supreme Thin Crust Pizza is topped with bacon, pepperoni, sausage, onions, and bell peppers.
The Italian Sausage Thin Crust Pizza and the Supreme Thin Crust Pizza are both sold at Kroger for $7.99.
Peppery pistachios
Pistachio-flavored desserts have been in the spotlight ever since Dubai chocolate went viral, but pistachio nuts are equally tasty in a savory way. Simple Truth Salt and Pepper Pistachio Kernels are shelled for your eating convenience and add the pungency of black pepper to the standard roasted, salted flavor profile. For those who prefer a spicy-sweet combo, there's the Simple Truth Hot Honey Seasoned Pistachio Kernels.
Purchase 6-ounce bags of Salt and Pepper Pistachio Kernels or Hot Honey Seasoned Pistachio Kernels at Kroger for $5.99.
Protein-boosted soup
If you're struggling to get enough protein in your diet a bowl of soup can make for an easy way to up your intake. Well, not just any soup, but one of Campbell's protein-enriched ones. Kroger carries several of these, but two new ones have recently been added to its lineup. Campbell's Mediterranean Lentil includes chickpeas and spinach to provide 20 grams of protein in each 16.3-ounce can. The same protein content can be said of Campbell's Southwest Black Bean, which is flavored with bell peppers and tomatoes.
Purchase cans of Campbell's Mediterranean Lentil or Southwest Black Bean at Kroger for $3.49 each.
Restaurant-style mac and cheese
Two decades ago, macaroni and cheese went from the kind of meal mostly eaten at home to something that could be served as a fancy restaurant entree. Things seem to have come full circle at this point since Kraft has started supplementing its classic blue box version with a new lineup called Kraft Mac & Cheese Restaurant Edition, and Kroger now carries all three varieties.
Purchase 9.5-ounce boxes of Monterey Jack Caramelized Onion, Parmesan Pesto, or Romano Cacio e Pepe at Kroger for $3.99.
Star-shaped gummies
Kroger Fruity Gummi Clusters aren't the kind of candy you see every day. The star-shaped, fruit-flavored red and green gummy candies are cute, but what really sets these candies apart is the coating of nonpareils (pink and green ones, respectively). Combining gummy squish with Sno-Cap-style crunch is actually a pretty genius move, so props to Kroger for that.
Purchase an 8-ounce pouch of Kroger Fruity Gummi Clusters for $3.99.