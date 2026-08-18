What's New At Kroger In August 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

Some stores are really rushing the fall season this year, what with Sam's Club offering pumpkin bars in July and Kroger already bringing out its pumpkin pie (it's still one of the bakery pies we'll be hunting down on our next shopping trip). Luckily, most of the new items this month aren't forcing fall down our throats. Pumpkin spice is basically the official autumnal flavor, and most of the recently introduced items seem to be free of its influence. (Thanks, Kroger, but we're perfectly happy to hold off the annual onslaught until September.)

So, what does August look like if spelled out in new products? There doesn't appear to be any overarching theme. A rather summery beverage has arrived late on store shelves but so has a new line of soups all set for sweater weather. There's even an ingredient that has us looking toward Thanksgiving, which is still a long way off. For the most part, however, this month's offerings are the kind of seasonally non-partisan items that can be enjoyed any time of year.