Alex Guarnaschelli's Tip For Mess-Free Fruit Pancakes

When it comes to fruity flapjacks, I like how the fresh fruit warms up and becomes super juicy when it cooks inside each pancake on the griddle. Of course, the catch is that when the fruit bursts, it leaves a sticky mess for me to clean up. You can have the same problem with frozen fruit too, and, inevitably, it dyes the pancake batter once it begins to thaw. Leave it to extremely talented chef, author, and television host Alex Guarnaschelli to find a way to make mess-free fruit pancakes, and her solution is to use dried fruit instead of fresh or frozen.

Depending on how long the fruit sits in the pancake batter, dried fruit will plump up a bit and rehydrate on its own, especially if you're resting your pancake batter or making overnight yeasted buttermilk pancakes. Even if the dried fruit doesn't swell much, it lends a pleasant, chewy texture to soft, fluffy pancakes. If you want the fruit to plump up more, consider soaking the fruit in some warm water before you add it to your batter.

Dried cranberries, cherries, blueberries, golden raisins, and goji berries are all fruits you can toss right into your recipes without having to chop them up. Larger chunks of dried fruit, such as apricots, figs, dates, apples, mangoes, peaches, and pineapple, should be cut into smaller pieces. Because most of the juice in dried fruit has evaporated, using it doesn't add any additional moisture to your batter, nor will it turn your pancake batter a different color.