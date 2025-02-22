Don't Cook Your Pancakes In Butter When There's A Better Swap
Pancakes are something that we all enjoy in different ways, whether we like ours thick and fluffy, thin and crispy, with Nutella, maple syrup, or blueberries. Pancakes have been around for centuries, and with so many versions out there, no one will judge when or how you eat yours. Sure, there's a few mistakes to avoid when making pancakes, but cooking them is straightforward and there is always a way to make them better (like adding brown butter). It might be second nature to cook your pancakes in oil or butter, but there's another method that will amp up the texture and flavor of your pancakes. Cooking them in cream.
The cooking time took just under 5 min. Time will vary depending on the size. Start with 2 tbsp of cream if you're impatient (which seems like most of you are ) Cook your pancakes in cream instead of butter or oil. Recipe inspired by kenji on YouTube where he cooked eggs in cream #pancakes #fluffypancakes #pancakescookedincream
According to TikTok chefs Grace and Neal, cooking your pancakes in cream will give you an 'extremely soft and fluffy texture and will work with most pancake recipes. The process is easy and you just need to cook your pancake in cream as you would in butter or oil. The only difference is that you'll need to use a spatula to push the cream into the sides of the pancake once it starts evaporating. Once you flip your pancake over, it should be golden and crispy and will only need a few minutes longer. The best part is, if you're cooking multiple rounds of pancakes, they will remain crispy even after cooling.
Why this hack works for pancakes
It might feel wrong to cook your pancakes in cream, since liquid usually makes things soggy. But in this case the opposite is true; this method will give you ultra crispy and caramelized pancakes. Once the cream starts cooking, the liquid will evaporate, leaving only the milk solids behind. The solids will caramelize and pushing them into the pancake will help it form a golden-brown crust. Cream also won't burn the pancake as quickly as butter, giving it time to brown evenly. Thanks to the Maillard reaction which happens as a result of browning, your pancakes will have more depth in flavors and aromas. And since the cream allows the pancake to cook slowly, the inside will still remain tender and fluffy.
Cream's higher fat content will make it harder for the pancake to stick to the bottom of the pan, which is a pain we've all encountered before. The naturally occurring sugars in cream will also give the pancakes a hint of sweetness and make them more decadent. So while this cooking method might take a little longer to cook each pancake, they'll be rich, flavorful, and caramelized to perfection.