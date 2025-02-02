Give Basic Pancakes Rich Flavor With One Extra Step

As a big pancake enjoyer, I'm always looking for ways to spruce my pancakes up, take them to the next level, or just try something brand new with them. (Lemon-lime soda pancakes, anyone?) At this point in my storied pancake journey, I've tried more pancakes than many people eat over the course of multiple years. Sweet with fruits and berries or chocolate and caramel, savory with garlic and chili crisp and little baby shrimp — it sometimes feels like I've tried it all. But one thing that I keep coming back to over and over again is a surprisingly simple, easy addition. Brown butter.

Brown butter is, in my opinion, one of the building block basic skills a good baker needs under their belt. To make brown butter, you just cook butter over medium to medium-low heat. This breaks down the milk solids in the butter, giving you brown butter liquid and solids that have a deliciously nutty and toasty flavor with similar notes to caramel or toffee. You can then add this butter to any baked good that calls for normal butter, and it instantly infuses your treats with that rich and toasted taste. I love it in just about any baked good, but if you haven't tried it in pancakes yet, you're about to have your whole world rocked.