The Origin Of Pancakes Goes Back Further Than We Thought

Pancakes are a favorite culinary treat around the world. Granted, they come in many different sizes and flavors, but the appeal of flattened griddle cakes is clearly universally appealing. Of course, there are American-style flapjacks that we love to drown in rivers of butter and syrup; there are also French crepes, Ethiopian injera, Russian blinis, Chinese jianbing, Moroccan msemen (they're square, like these flaky almond pancakes), Finnish pannukakku, and roti, which is a staple in India as well as the Caribbean, Southeast Asia, and some African countries. Kind of makes you wonder who thought up the pancake in the first place.

Some might give the credit to the ancient Greeks, with good reason. The first recorded mention of a food resembling a pancake dates back to the 600s B.C. (around 2600 years ago) from a poet named Cratinus. He wrote about "a [flat cake] hot and shedding morning dew." But in 2022, archeologists unearthed the 70,000-year-old remnants of pancake-like food extracted from a cave in Iraq, suggesting that flat cakes griddled over a heat source are much older than we realized. The food remains were burnt and found in the Zagros Mountains in the northern part of the country. Scientists believe the cakes were made using seeds, some of which were also found on-site. The experts believed that the seeds were possibly soaked in order to soften them before they were made into cakes.

As more archaeological discoveries were made and written records of pancakes were found, ingredients evolved based on where these accounts came from. And, of course, sweet toppings were added.