The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Green Bean Casserole

Green bean casserole is such a classic Thanksgiving dish that no matter how many unexpected side dishes are on the table, this one will be served without a doubt. Whether you're following grandma's green bean casserole recipe or nabbing one off the internet, this rich and savory dish gives a harmonious blend of perfectly tender beans, creamy sauce, and crispy fried onions. For many of us, our favorite part is the contrast of crunchy toppings with the creamy casserole base –- so it can be extremely underwhelming if the topping is soggy. This is a sure way to take your casserole from absolutely amazing to totally forgettable, which makes this mistake an important one to avoid: adding your toppings on too early.

Adding your onion or other crispy topping too early in the cooking process will either make it soggy or burnt. Doesn't sound too appealing, right? If you're oven-baking the casserole for longer than 15 minutes, only add the topping for the final 15 minutes. Overbaking (or an oven temperature over 400 degrees Fahrenheit) might leave you with a burnt topping instead. If you're using a pressure or slow cooker to make this casserole, don't add the crispy topping until you've plated it for serving. Don't like green bean casserole? No problem, the same concepts apply to all kinds of casseroles.