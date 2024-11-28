The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Green Bean Casserole
Green bean casserole is such a classic Thanksgiving dish that no matter how many unexpected side dishes are on the table, this one will be served without a doubt. Whether you're following grandma's green bean casserole recipe or nabbing one off the internet, this rich and savory dish gives a harmonious blend of perfectly tender beans, creamy sauce, and crispy fried onions. For many of us, our favorite part is the contrast of crunchy toppings with the creamy casserole base –- so it can be extremely underwhelming if the topping is soggy. This is a sure way to take your casserole from absolutely amazing to totally forgettable, which makes this mistake an important one to avoid: adding your toppings on too early.
Adding your onion or other crispy topping too early in the cooking process will either make it soggy or burnt. Doesn't sound too appealing, right? If you're oven-baking the casserole for longer than 15 minutes, only add the topping for the final 15 minutes. Overbaking (or an oven temperature over 400 degrees Fahrenheit) might leave you with a burnt topping instead. If you're using a pressure or slow cooker to make this casserole, don't add the crispy topping until you've plated it for serving. Don't like green bean casserole? No problem, the same concepts apply to all kinds of casseroles.
Other ways to avoid soggy casserole toppings
In the unfortunate case of a wet or soupy casserole, this will also make the topping soggy. A quick fix is to mix in some flour or cornstarch so that the casserole thickens and your toppings stay where they belong -– on top. Just be sure to thicken it up before you add your crunchy toppings. Another mistake which could be keeping you from a crispy topping is allowing the casserole to sit with the toppings for too long.
The moisture from the casserole's steam will inevitably turn your topper from crisp to mush. So, if you know it'll be a while until your guests start eating (or you're making this casserole ahead of time), avoid topping it until everyone is ready to dig in. You can even toast your toppings on a skillet for extra crunch and serve them in a bowl separately for guests to sprinkle on their own slice of casserole. Whether you're making the classic casserole or a flaky tart version, these tips will give you a guaranteed crunch with every forkful of creamy beans.