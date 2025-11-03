13 Emergency Foods To Keep In Your Car When Winter Weather Hits

As the colder months approach, so does the chance for extreme winter weather. As of October 2025, the National Weather Service has already warned high-elevation areas in California, Nevada, and Washington of upcoming heavy snowfall. Depending on which part of the country you reside in, winter hazards can range from snow to severe ice storms and blizzards. If you find yourself caught in extreme weather, you should try to stay inside and focus on staying warm. When it comes to eating, you can prepare your pantry for a winter storm by stocking up on filling and long-lasting food items. If you have to travel for work, school, or family, however, you'll also want to prepare your car.

Every vehicle should be equipped with an emergency kit filled with first-aid supplies, useful tools, and non-perishables. Food gives your body energy while water and other liquids can stave off dehydration, especially in dry winter air. Not all foods are meant to withstand freezing temperatures, so it's important to know what is safe to keep on hand. Canned items, for example, can expand when frozen and potentially explode. Read on as you build out your emergency car kit to find out what foods can withstand the cold and keep you fed during a winter weather emergency.