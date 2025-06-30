MREs Are Great For Emergencies, But They'll Expire Fast If You Don't Store Them Correctly

The MRE promise is right there in the name: it's a meal, ready to eat. Although they generally taste better heated up, they are designed to be eaten cold as well, just in case you find yourself behind enemy lines (literally or figuratively) without a heat source. Either way, they're a boon for soldiers out in the field, as well as those who grab them from army surplus stores and save them in their basement for a rainy day. But as useful as they can be, you need to be extra careful to store them correctly, or you may find that your Meal, Ready-To-Eat is a Meal, Ready-To-Trash.

You may have seen videos from YouTuber and all-around national treasure Steve1989MREInfo where he eats military rations and MREs — some of them over a hundred years old. Eagle-eyed viewers might notice that, while eating those old rations, he did not die. That's because those rations were stored in airtight containers that kept all pathogens and bacteria at bay. It's vital to keep the packaging of your MREs completely intact, as even the slightest breach can lead to contamination — and eventual food poisoning.