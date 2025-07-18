Homemade Jerky Without A Dehydrator? Yes, It's Totally Doable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're prepping for the End Times or just have an excessive number of tomato plants in your garden, a food dehydrator may be right for you. If you're short on counter and cupboard space and are only considering this appliance to make the occasional batch of beef jerky, though, there's really no need. According to Jon Urbana, proprietor of online wagyu beef vendor Kow Steaks, it's fine to use your oven as a substitute meat dryer.

"When making beef jerky in a conventional oven, arrange the sliced, marinated meat directly on an oven rack so air can circulate freely around each piece," Urbana told The Takeout. "This helps it dry evenly." In order to dry but not bake it, you'll need to set the oven to a low temperature. Urbana suggests 180 degrees Fahrenheit and recommends a five-hour cooking time. "Check it occasionally to make sure it stays slightly pliable and doesn't over-dry," he said.

Once your oven-dried jerky is done, store it in an airtight container for maximum freshness. You might also want to refrigerate it, since it would be a shame if it got moldy and had to be thrown out. Even though it's cheaper than store-bought, homemade jerky is still pretty expensive to make since you're starting with an already pricey ingredient (steak) and then shrinking it.