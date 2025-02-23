The Best Way To Store Homemade Beef Jerky For Maximum Freshness

At some point in our lives as food lovers, proper food storage becomes vital knowledge — most typically after we've stored our food incorrectly and suffered the consequences. While some foods, like beef jerky, are considered shelf-stable and are not overly sensitive to room-temperature conditions, maintaining their freshness long-term still requires proper storage regardless of this distinction. In the case of homemade beef jerky specifically, storing the snack in a sealed bag is the key to success. This is especially the case compared to the shelf life of store-bought beef jerky, which goes through the degradation process slower due to its added preservatives.

Similar to the storage of whiskey and other alcohols, oxidation (the process that occurs when an object is exposed to oxygen) is one of the most important things to be conscious of when storing your beef jerky. Keeping your jerky in a sealed container, ideally, an air-tight bag of some kind is one of the most important ways to maintain this delicious snack. In fact, by storing beef jerky in a dry, vacuum-sealed package, it can last up to six months in the pantry and up to a year in the refrigerator.