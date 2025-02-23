The Best Way To Store Homemade Beef Jerky For Maximum Freshness
At some point in our lives as food lovers, proper food storage becomes vital knowledge — most typically after we've stored our food incorrectly and suffered the consequences. While some foods, like beef jerky, are considered shelf-stable and are not overly sensitive to room-temperature conditions, maintaining their freshness long-term still requires proper storage regardless of this distinction. In the case of homemade beef jerky specifically, storing the snack in a sealed bag is the key to success. This is especially the case compared to the shelf life of store-bought beef jerky, which goes through the degradation process slower due to its added preservatives.
Similar to the storage of whiskey and other alcohols, oxidation (the process that occurs when an object is exposed to oxygen) is one of the most important things to be conscious of when storing your beef jerky. Keeping your jerky in a sealed container, ideally, an air-tight bag of some kind is one of the most important ways to maintain this delicious snack. In fact, by storing beef jerky in a dry, vacuum-sealed package, it can last up to six months in the pantry and up to a year in the refrigerator.
How the refrigerator helps maintain beef jerky's freshness
Now, considering the fact that storing your beef jerky in the refrigerator can double its shelf life, you're probably interested in why it provides such a benefit to the apocalypse-friendly snack we know and love. Well, similar to countless other foods, refrigerating jerky can protect it from dangerous bacteria and direct sunlight, both of which impact the snack's degradation. So, while keeping jerky in a dry, air-tight package is still incredibly important, keeping it in the refrigerator is the ideal plan of action for lovers of homemade beef jerky.
Beyond that, freezing beef jerky can also preserve its freshness for up to six months, though it does limit the immediacy of being able to consume it. When you do decide to indulge, you'll want to defrost it in your refrigerator to enjoy the snack in all its glory. Furthermore, it's important to keep the jerky in an air-tight container or bag regardless of where it's stored, but an especially vital tip to prevent it from experiencing freezer burn.