How Long Does An Opened Package Of Beef Jerky Really Last?

Beef jerky is a classic snack for a reason: It's loaded with protein, low in carbohydrates, packed with vitamins and minerals, and — perhaps best of all — it comes in many different great-tasting flavors (just look at how many kinds you can buy at Buc-ee's beef jerky counter!). But before you tear open a new package of jerky strips in a bit to jump on one of the biggest snack trends of 2024, it might be a good idea to know how long you have to finish the bag.

Opened packages of store-bought beef jerky can be stored either in the pantry or the refrigerator — the snack will last twice as long in the fridge, since it keeps things much cooler, of course (and also helps to eradicate moisture). Your opened beef jerky will last one to two weeks in the pantry, or three to four weeks in the fridge. If you eat jerky on a regular basis and finish bags within a few days, go ahead and keep it in the pantry. If you're a more sporadic snacker, it makes more sense to store the opened bags in the fridge.