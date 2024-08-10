How Long Does An Opened Package Of Beef Jerky Really Last?
Beef jerky is a classic snack for a reason: It's loaded with protein, low in carbohydrates, packed with vitamins and minerals, and — perhaps best of all — it comes in many different great-tasting flavors (just look at how many kinds you can buy at Buc-ee's beef jerky counter!). But before you tear open a new package of jerky strips in a bit to jump on one of the biggest snack trends of 2024, it might be a good idea to know how long you have to finish the bag.
Opened packages of store-bought beef jerky can be stored either in the pantry or the refrigerator — the snack will last twice as long in the fridge, since it keeps things much cooler, of course (and also helps to eradicate moisture). Your opened beef jerky will last one to two weeks in the pantry, or three to four weeks in the fridge. If you eat jerky on a regular basis and finish bags within a few days, go ahead and keep it in the pantry. If you're a more sporadic snacker, it makes more sense to store the opened bags in the fridge.
How long unopened packages of beef jerky last
Unopened bags of store-bought beef jerky have a much longer shelf-life — up to an entire year for some products. Still, watch out for the package's "best-by" date. Thanks to the nature of beef jerky, as well as the preservatives that many companies add to their items, it will likely still be good for up to a few months after the best-by date, but you'll want to eat it ASAP.
If you got a good deal on beef jerky — or you blacked out at Costco and walked away with a huge box of the stuff — you can actually freeze it, and it will generally last up to two years. (You can freeze opened bags of beef jerky, too; you'll just want to transfer it to an air-tight container or freezer-friendly bag before popping it in the freezer.)
To thaw the beef jerky, you will have to think ahead a bit; it takes 8 to 12 hours or overnight. Unlike more perishable foods, you can leave your beef jerky out to thaw on the counter. Just let it happen gradually at room temperature, and be patient. Letting it defrost on its own time will help keep the taste and the texture at peak quality.
Has your jerky gone bad? Here's how to tell
If you discover an unopened package of beef jerky lodged in the back of your pantry, or you find an opened bag in your fridge and you can't remember how long it's been, there are a few signs you can trust to let you know that it has gone bad. The first one will no doubt assault your senses — it's the smell. If you open the bag and are immediately met with a rotten odor, toss it right into the garbage.
There is also the appearance of mold to consider. Unlike some cheeses, where a little mold might not spoil the whole block, jerky by nature is a porous food – so while you might think it's okay to just cut off the mold and eat the rest of the piece, we'd advise against it. The mold spores and roots, while invisible to the naked eye, could be well-incorporated throughout the entire package (what you see is often just the tip of the iceberg). It's best to not chance it. Also, if the beef jerky has gone slimy, feels ridiculously hard or tough, or it has visibly darkened in color, it's likely tipped over into the inedible category.