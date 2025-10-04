The Country That Eats The Most Peanut Butter Isn't The US 

Whether it's spread on a classic PB&J or baked into three-ingredient peanut butter cookies, peanut butter is an American classic. It's no stretch to say that the deliciously nutty spread is one of the most iconic culinary symbols of the United States. However, despite peanut butter's unique role in American history and culture, the country that consumes the most peanut butter is not the United States. According to data from Visual Capitalist, China consumed a whopping 3,958,000 metric tons of peanut butter in 2024, making the 694,000 metric tons eaten in the U.S. look rather skimpy. Of course, China's population is more than quadruple that of the U.S., but even when the numbers are broken down per capita, China has us beat. In China, the average person polished off 2.8 kilograms of peanut butter in 2024, or over six standard 16-ounce jars, while the average American put away just two kilograms (slightly under 4.5 jars) of the spread.

If you're wondering exactly how China's eating all that peanut butter, rest assured that the sandwich spread is enjoyed in all sorts of delicious ways. It's a popular ingredient in sauces, noodle dishes, and hot pots. It's also frequently consumed on bread or eaten directly from the jar with a spoon. Who needs PB&Js? Just kidding, we love them, especially an elevated PB&J with protein-packed cottage cheese.