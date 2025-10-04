The Country That Eats The Most Peanut Butter Isn't The US
Whether it's spread on a classic PB&J or baked into three-ingredient peanut butter cookies, peanut butter is an American classic. It's no stretch to say that the deliciously nutty spread is one of the most iconic culinary symbols of the United States. However, despite peanut butter's unique role in American history and culture, the country that consumes the most peanut butter is not the United States. According to data from Visual Capitalist, China consumed a whopping 3,958,000 metric tons of peanut butter in 2024, making the 694,000 metric tons eaten in the U.S. look rather skimpy. Of course, China's population is more than quadruple that of the U.S., but even when the numbers are broken down per capita, China has us beat. In China, the average person polished off 2.8 kilograms of peanut butter in 2024, or over six standard 16-ounce jars, while the average American put away just two kilograms (slightly under 4.5 jars) of the spread.
If you're wondering exactly how China's eating all that peanut butter, rest assured that the sandwich spread is enjoyed in all sorts of delicious ways. It's a popular ingredient in sauces, noodle dishes, and hot pots. It's also frequently consumed on bread or eaten directly from the jar with a spoon. Who needs PB&Js? Just kidding, we love them, especially an elevated PB&J with protein-packed cottage cheese.
Other countries that smear the US in peanut butter eating
While China is the world's top peanut butter-consuming country by a comfortable margin, several other countries also consume more peanut butter than the United States. Burkina Faso came first in per capita intake, with a near 6.4 kilograms per person. Five African countries ranked ahead of the U.S. in per capita consumption, reflecting the spread's status as a staple food, where it's commonly used in stews, soups, and sauces. The U.S. earned 11th place in per capita peanut butter intake and third in overall consumption, behind China and India.
But it's not all bad news for U.S. peanut butter pride — Americans still eat a whole lot of peanut butter, relatively speaking. Anyone who has attempted to shop for peanut butter in Europe won't be surprised to learn that only one European country, the Netherlands, topped the U.S. in per capita consumption. Additionally, Mexico's population of nearly 132 million collectively ate only 2,000 metric tons of the nut spread, making the 694,000 metric tons downed by the U.S. look a whole lot more impressive. Although the U.S. probably won't catch up to China in peanut butter consumption anytime soon, we can boost our intake using a little global inspiration. Try mixing peanut butter into luscious soup, or preparing noodles in nearly empty peanut butter jars. You can even give store-bought salsa a boost with the classic sandwich spread.