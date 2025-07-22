The Protein-Packed Ingredient You Need To Elevate Your Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich

When making your cottage cheese PB&J, pick thick slices of sturdy bread, which you can toast before spreading on your fillings — this will ensure that your bread doesn't fall apart from the added moisture. You can then spread on your preferred amount of cottage cheese before adding your peanut butter and jelly as usual. Serve this combination as a classic sandwich or open-faced for a more elevated look.

To make store-bought cottage cheese creamy and more spreadable, you can blend it in a food processor before spreading it on the bread. This will also give it a mousse-like consistency. If you want a fresher taste in your sandwich, you can even make three-ingredient homemade cottage cheese using milk, vinegar, and salt. Additions like fresh fruit, toasted nuts, a drizzle of honey, or another type of nut or seed butter are also really nice.

It's best to eat this sandwich immediately after assembling, since the bread will get soggy if it sits for too long. If you need to make it ahead of time, you can drain your cottage cheese through a sieve to remove excess moisture — just keep in mind this will also remove some of the protein. So the next time you're making a PB&J, add in some cottage cheese — it might just become your favorite upgrade.