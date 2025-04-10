As for incorporating peanut butter into your soup recipes, choosing the right version of this pantry staple is vital, as the kind of peanut butter you use can profoundly change the soup's taste and texture. "Creamy [peanut butter] blends smoothly for a rich, velvety texture," Politte revealed. And while chunky peanut butter may have a pleasant consistency in some contexts, it's not always the best choice for soups. "Chunky [peanut butter] adds texture but may not mix well," he warned. Additionally, natural peanut butter is prone to separating, which can throw off your dish's taste and consistency. If you aren't sure what to use, avoid the worst-ranked peanut butter brands and go for the best peanut butter we tried: Skippy.

As for when to add peanut butter to the mix, the key is to incorporate the ingredient later in the process. "If you're making a soup that simmers for a while, adding peanut butter about 10 to 15 minutes before the soup is finished cooking is ideal," Politte advised. "This allows the peanut butter to melt and blend seamlessly into the broth, preserving its flavor and nutritional benefits," he explained. Politte even said that, in some cases, you can add peanut butter after the soup is done cooking for great results. "Consider adding it after removing it from the heat to maintain its taste and texture," Politte added. "Just make sure to stir well to ensure it's evenly incorporated!"