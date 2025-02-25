Store-Bought Salsa Is Better With A Boost From A Classic Sandwich Spread

Adding a bit of nut butter can help you break out of your salsa rut, bringing a rich flavor and luxurious texture that's hard to find in most store-bought products. The fat in the nut butter pairs particularly well with spicy and smoky red salsas from the grocery store, but many types can benefit from a dollop. It is important to stick to the runnier, all-natural nut butter when mixing with salsa as opposed to the sweetened and stabilized types of peanut butter. This ensures that the mixture has a wholesome quality, maintains a dippable consistency, and won't be overpowered with sweetness.

You can use just about any nut butter you have on hand as well. Peanut salsas are already pretty popular in Mexico, but almond butter, with its mild flavor, can meld well with most any salsas you have on hand. Cashew butter, sunflower seed butter, and tahini are also good choices. You're not restricted to only using smooth nut butters either, as salsa macha will often have roughly chopped peanuts and sesame seeds in it for texture, which you can replicate by using a crunchy nut butter.

Be sure to taste your newly mixed salsa before serving, as you might want to thin it out with some water or add a splash of lime juice to add some more acid. Tinker around with your combinations, and you are sure to find a new favorite salsa to serve with the best store-bought tortilla chips.